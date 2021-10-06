We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Amazon store Bluewater has opened today as the first Amazon non-food store in the UK. Located in Bluewater Shopping Centre in Kent, the shop is called Amazon 4-star.

As the name suggests, the store is special because it only stocks products given a 4-star rating – or higher – by customers. Although, you’ll also find products that are currently trending on the Amazon website, and best-sellers.

The brick-and-mortar store is open to non-Amazon account holders as well as Amazon devotees. It sells Amazon’s most-loved homeware and kitchen items.

So interiors obsessives can browse items for the home like the best Amazon storage buys to help combat clutter. The physical store also means we won’t accidentally order something much, much larger or smaller than we expected.

Aside from the homeware, there’s a range of games, tech, books and toys. All items will be updated with the seasons. Customers will also be able to shop IRL for Kindle e-Readers, Fire Tablets, and Echo Dots.

While many food stores have already thrown open their doors (London already has 6), the Amazon store Bluewater is the first UK non-food store from the retail giant. Amazon 4-star has already been established in the US with 32 outlets. Shoppers across the pond say they enjoy the chance to test out products in person before they buy.

As well as shopping, Amazon fans can use the store as a place to return and pick up online orders – with items ready as soon as the next day. It’s also a good place to do some homework before shopping deals on Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day.

Customers will also be able to browse the ‘Most Wished For’ products based on online wish lists. There is also a ‘Trending in Bluewater’ category and ‘Most Gifted’ for Christmas shopping inspiration.

The Amazon store Bluewater has been described as an experiment, and Andy Jones, director of Amazon 4-star in the UK, declined to comment when asked how many of the stores will open across the country.

Amazon 4-star doesn’t have the ‘just walk out’ checkout technology of Amazon Fresh outlets, with customers paying by cash, card or the Amazon app.