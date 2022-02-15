We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The area of with the cheapest energy bills has been revealed as Tower Hamlets in East London. New research has looked at ONS data to discover the places in the UK with the lowest bills, as well as the areas where people are forking out the most.

With the cost of living rising, everyone’s looking for energy saving tips for the home right now – here’s the rundown of the best and worst places to be.

Area with the cheapest energy bills

Boiler Central‘s study shows that households in Tower Hamlets, London pay an average annual energy bill of £423. That’s over £330 less than the national average, which is £757.

Tower Hamlets is closely followed by other East London boroughs Newham and Hackney. Interestingly, all of the UK’s areas with the cheapest energy bills are in the capital, excluding Dartford in Kent.

Tower Hamlets, £423 Newham, £458 City of London, £474 Hackney, £486 Southwark, £504 Islington, £512 Greenwich, £527 Dartford, £539 Lewisham, £555 Brent, £556

‘Energy bills are already sky-high and with bills soaring by a predicted £600 in Spring, it is those homes which are least energy efficient which will suffer the most from rising bills,’ says Myles Robinson from Boiler Central. ‘Escaping heat will mean that your heating system works harder to compensate for the lack of warmth, costing you more.’

Now is a good time to look at ways to improve your home’s energy efficiency, from loft insulation to external wall insulation. Myles says that although the government is advocating heat pumps as a solution, these will not be effective without proper floor insulation.

When it comes to keeping your house warm in winter, floor insulation is something that 65 percent of homes in the UK don’t currently have.

So what about the area with the highest energy bills? The Isles of Scilly in Cornwall came out on top, spending a staggering £1,227 on bills annually. That’s nearly £500 more than the UK average.

Video Of The Week

Ceredigion in Wales is home to the UK’s second-highest bills. Plus, other Welsh areas like Gwynedd, Carmarthenshire and Powys also feature in the UK’s top ten most expensive areas for energy.

Eden in Cumbria, Ryedale in Yorkshire and Pendle in Lancashire also have higher energy bills when compared to the rest of the nation.