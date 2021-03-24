We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We’re all fully aware by now that the 29th of March marks the first day we will be allowed to socialise outside with another household in our very own gardens. What a luxury! So, with this in mind, we decided to have a shop around – at Argos and Habitat – for some very cute Argos garden must-haves to spruce up your space fast. Lots of these buys below can be ordered today and delivered today, or bought online and collected in a Sainsbury’s store while doing your food shop. Not only are they convenient, but they are admittedly very easy to add to your outdoor space, and they are budget-friendly, too. No matter whether you are making over a large garden or a teeny patio, we can help.

Keep scrolling for eight lovely finds in the Argos garden section, that our Shopping Editor thinks you should buy ahead of the 29th of March. To wow your guests and spruce up your space on a budget.

Argos garden buys – 8 lovely finds

1. Argos Home Wooden Large Potting Ladder – £49.99



If you have a crazy amount of outdoor plants but a teeny tiny amount of space to store them, then this potting leader could come in handy. It’s also great for storing plants in style – no matter the size of your space. It’s made of FSC-certified wood and it’s weather-resistant for year-round use. It has three shelves with plenty of space for your herbs and more. It arrives flat packed, so you will need to assemble it, but it’ll definitely be sure to keep your outside space looking tidy, no matter how big or small it may be out there.

2. Habitat Set of 6 Caged Stake Solar Lights – £24



If you need some new garden lighting so that you and your guests can sit outside socialising all night long, and still be able to see each other, then what about these ones? You simply stick them into the ground (or stones) and they are solar-powered, so you needn’t turn them on or off. They come in a pack of six, while you can dot them around your garden to light up your entire space, or just in one area for effect. They are also great for front and back gardens. *adds to basket*

3. Lattice Wooden Garden Planter – £30



This wooden planter is great for hiding things in your front or back garden, that you do not want to be seen by your guests. Think bins, storage furniture or the kids’ very brightly coloured toys. You’ll obviously want to plant some pretty flowers in the box, and it comes ready to be stained. We own one of these and it has been covering our bins in our front garden for a good while now – and doing a very good job at it.

4. Habitat Floor Cushion – £18



If you need an extra seat in your garden but you don’t have the space for something that’s permanent, then why not buy one (or more) of these floor cushions? They are comfortable, stylish, and they have a handle for easy carrying. You could also take them on picnics or to the beach, too. Versatile!

5. Argos Home Curated Living Leafy Wall Decoration – £25



If you are searching for something to spruce up an ordinary fence, a boring garden door or a plain wall, then let this be the buy you need – we love it. It’s quite large and needs to be drilled on, but it is made of metal and it’ll last and last. A statement, that’s for sure, and something your guests will definitely comment on come the 29th of March…

6. Argos Home Faux Cherry Blossom Tree – £50

This ought to make a statement and wow your guests, and it requires pretty much zero effort from you since it’s artificial. This faux blossom tree can add a well-needed pop of colour to your patio, and it can fill an otherwise empty corner at the same time. It’s obviously weatherproof, so will keep your outdoor space looking fancy year-round.

7. Argos Home 2m Garden Parasol – £30

If you need something to protect you from the sun, once it finally makes an appearance, then this cream parasol can do just that, while looking lovely in your outside space at the same time. It’s also a bargain at £30, and it’s easy to store since it’s lightweight.

8. Toomax 280L Wood Effect Garden Storage Box – £30



For practical reasons, you might want to invest in some storage to hide your tools or the kids’ toys away for when guests come over to chill in the garden. This wood-effect box

Will you be giving your garden a mini makeover in time for the 29th of March? We certainly will be.