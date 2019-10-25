Looking to add a splash of colour to your Christmas decorating scheme this year? Why not go all out with one of these fabulous new Argos Christmas trees. The most wow of them all, which little ones will LOVE, is the rainbow Christmas tree.

With rainbow colours taking over 2019, this flamboyant design is on the money for trending fashions.

If the riot of rainbow colours is too much perhaps you’d prefer a pink ombre design. Or a majestic looking light up a spiral tree bursting with sweet pastel shades. Argos is the place to head this year.

With so many quirky alternatives on offer the only problem will be which hue to choose.

New rainbow Christmas tree at Argos

Shy and retiring it is not! This tree will most certainly stand pride of place in any living room or even a child’s bedroom.

Argos describe the tree as, ‘Bursting with colour and Christmas cheer.’ Adding, ‘this 5ft tree is a great way to break with tradition and celebrate Christmas in your own way.’

Buy now: 5ft Rainbow Christmas Tree, £35, Argos Home

This delicious ombre design that will delight fans of all things pink (myself included). The cute 4ft tree may be bold but it’s not imposing thanks to it’s petite size.

Boasting all the shades on the spectrum, from Flamingo pink at the base to Millennial pink on top this tree is a vision of pink perfection. I’m sold, watch out for #pinktree on Instagram come 1st December.

Buy now: 4ft Christmas Tree Pink Ombre, £15, Argos Home

This characterful Christmas tree alternative is pre-lit with 100 multicoloured LED lights! With a choice of eight festive functions including static, sparkling, fading and flashing. Complete with a star on top and filled with captivating lights this tree doesn’t even need decorating, making it even more appealing.

Buy now: 4ft 100 LED Spiral Tree, £35, Argos

