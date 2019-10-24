Asda’s sausage dog homeware gets an adorable Christmas makeover

Just when you thought the Asda sausage dog homeware couldn’t get any more adorable…it gets a Christmas makeover.

The loveable tiny pup motif is back, seen sporting a festive Santa hat on bedding and cushions for this season. There’s even an amazing 3D light and a charming ornament of a pooch in a top hat – something for every room of the house for a sausage dog fan.

Asda’s sausage dog gets a festive makeover

There’s festive bedding galore at the leading supermarket this year. Here we catch a glimpse of the fun Christmas jumpers easy care bedding set, with the new sausage dog throw draped across the end of the bed. Taking centre stage is the Dachshund baring gifts, on a sweet petite cushion.

Buy now: Grey Christmas Sausage Dog Cushion, £6, George Home at Asda

Look at this loveable little pup! Standing proudly and shining bright it’s the perfect centrepiece for any canine fan this Christmas. The inside is filled with mains powered warm fairy lights to cast an ambience glow.

How do we feel our real life Dachshunds will react to welcoming this intruder into their home? Hopefully they’ll be the best of friends.

Proving so popular it’s already sold out online, but fingers crossed for new stock soon! Try in stores also.

Coming back soon: Sausage Dog Shaped Christmas Light, £25, George Home at Asda

The sausage dog bedding of dreams, which Asda brought out earlier this year, is back with a Christmas twist. Just for the season the stars of the show, the playful sausage dogs, are all dressed with festive touches – from fairy lights and Christmas jumpers to antlers.

This cotton-mix duvet set is just the thing for animal lovers to add a touch of pooch cuteness to their bedroom decor for the festive period.

Buy now: Grey Christmas Sausage Dog Easy Care Duvet set, from £12, George Home at Asda

What a dapper doggie. This sweet sausage dog ornament is dressed to impress for seasonal festivities – in a bling bow-tie and top hat.

Buy now: White Porcelain Sausage Dog Christmas Ornament, £10, George Home at Asda

If you love this beloved breed you’d be barking not to adorn your home with these festive fancies.