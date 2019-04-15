Have you seen Asda’s new dragon bedding? The mythical inspired new bedding collection is a dream for Game of Thrones fans.

What could be better for fans of the hit HBO series than a dragon duvet. The decorative set is ideal to snuggle under while watching the final fantasy series play out over the next six weeks.

The themed bedding has proved so popular in fact, the reversible duvet has already sold out online and is now only available in stores. Shoppers are eagerly awaiting new stock!

Asda’s sell-out Dragon bedding

In the words of George ‘Even Khaleesi would be jealous of this magical Dragon bedroom set -up’. As if designed for the Mother of dragons herself, the reversible duvet is decorated with charming dragon illustrations intertwined with foliage. The reverse is a pretty pink background entirely decorated with flowers.

In addition to the easy-care duvet the range features a coordinating dragon cushion. This mini design allows you to add a touch of mythical charm to your home, no matter the room or decor.

Buy now: Dragon print Mini Cushion, £5, George Home at Asda

A plush purple pinwheel cushion and a steely grey cosy throw are both suggested items to compliment the bedding range.

Shared on George Home’s Instagram, mere hours ago, the new range has already had an overwhelming response from adoring fans.

Put simply by one follower with the caption, ‘ Love 😍’ it’s clear to see this design is proving to be a big hit.

Fans have been patiently waiting for the long awaited GOT series finale, which airs tonight on Sky. Will you be tuned in?

Grab yourself a dragon bedding set to experience it in style.