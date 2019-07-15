The Lion King is back, and better than ever! For little fans there’s a new Asda Lion King kids collection to celebrate the film’s release.

The loveable Lion King characters Simba, Nala, Timon and Pumbaa are all seen decorating bedding, throws and cushions.

This playful range is puuurfect to dress a young fans bedroom.

New Asda Lion King bedding

Tuck young cubs in for a mighty night’s sleep under a blanket of The Lion King characters. There are two bedding sets within the Asda Lion King collection.

First up is this playful ‘Cub life’ with the famous trio Simba, Timon and Pumbaa looking like they’re up to mischief. The reverse sees the trio strutting along a branch, surrounded by on-trend tropical foliage.

Buy now: Disney Lion King Easy Care Reversible Single Duvet Set, £15, George Home Asda

The second bedding set is pretty ink pink. Celebrating young Simba and Nala’s friendship this set sees the two surrounded with petals and love hearts.

Buy now: Pink Dinsey Lion King Easy Care Single Duvet Set, £15, George Home at Asda

Lion King cushion

Simba couldn’t wait to be king. We just can’t wait to see little ones faces light up when they see him! This cushion, in the shape of the young Lion King himself, is a real treat for any fan. It’s the perfect accessory to snuggle up with during story time.

Buy now: Disney The Lion King Simba Cushion, £8, George Home at Asda

Lion King throw

Get cosy under a super-soft fleece blanket adorned with the cheeky faces of Simba and Nala. Not just for the kids, if you want to embrace your love of The Lion King this throw is deal for adding a decorative layer to bedding or sofas and armchairs.

The Lion King is arguably one of the biggest Disney films of all time, it’s therefore no surprise the new film’s arrival is being met with such excitement.

If you’re a fan don’t wait around to snap up this latest merchandise – predicted to sell out quicker than we can say ‘Hakuna Matata’.