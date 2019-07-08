In 1994 arguably one of the best Disney films and more memorable soundtrack appeared on our screens. Later this month it will be returning to the cinema’s again with Beyonce.

That’s right the Lion King is back! And answering our prayers Simba, Nala, Timon and Pumbaa have been brought to life in the Primark Lion King homeware collection just in time.

Primark Lion King

The iconic characters in all their original cartoon glory are decorating mugs, cookie jars and bedding. It might be playful but this collection is not just for the little ones.

The internet has gone crazy for the roar-some collection. When a snapshot appeared on the brands Instagram is quickly clocked up 14.4K likes and 638 comments including:

‘I need them mugs’

‘If I lived near a Primark I’d get it all, I need the Queen mug.’

‘Need the king and queen mugs. I want a day off so I can go and browse!’

‘OMG that mug is next level’

Shoppers are so keen to get their hands on it that a Timon mug has already been spotted on eBay selling for double the price. But don’t panic because we’ve rounded up the highlights of the collection for you to take a sneak peek.

Primark Lion King mugs

Buy in store: Lion King Mug, £6, Primark

We definitely feel the love tonight with these fabulous King and Queen mugs. Channel your inner Nala and be the teatime queen while sipping a brew in your living room. If you’re feeling nice you can get your partner the Simba one too. Or keep both for yourself…

If you’re not a morning person than you might want to add the Timon mug to your kitchen cupboard for that first coffee of the day. That cheeky grin is bound to set your day up with a smile and have you humming ‘Hakuna Matata’ to yourself.

Primark Lion King Cookie Jar

Buy in store: Lion King Cookie Jar, £12, Primark

Emblazoned with the cheeky trio’s iconic silhouette this is the ultimate guilt-free cookie jar. Fancy a chocolate digestive or custard cream? ‘No worries’. WW might not approve, but we 100 per cent do.

Primark Lion King bedding

Buy in store: Lion King Bedding, starting from £14, Primark

Transform your bedroom into pride land with this reversible bedding featuring that unforgettable sunset.

If you’re feeling shy about your Lion King obsession simply flip it over to reveal the leopard print. But if you choose to feature samba front and centre there’ll be only respect from us.

Will you be scooping up the whole pride in Primark?