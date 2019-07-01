Is the trend for flying ducks gracing walls set for a comeback? Like most fashions, this kitsch wall accessory appears to have come full circle. Hugely popular in the 40s and 50s, these wall-mounted mallards are decorating equivalent of Marmite. They’re considered the epitome of bad taste by some, while being loved and adored by others.

Where do you stand? If you’re not a fan, hold that thought, because the below might just change your mind.

Not stopping at ducks, the wall art wonder soon became available in other bird varieties, such as swallows, kingfishers and parrots. And now George at Asda are adding owls into the mix!

So will flying owls be the next big thing for walls in 2019?

Are flying owls the new ducks?

New for 2019 are these cute flying owls, swooping into an Asda near you very soon! The ceramic wall decals are painted in the style of Delft pottery, in white and blue, for added charm appeal.

Coming soon: Flying Owl Wall Decorations, £14 for a set of 3, George Home at Asda.

Flying ducks on Instagram

Remember when Coronation Street’s ‘Headscarf’ Hilda Ogden had flying ducks adorning her wall, between 1964 and 1987? She was ever so proud of her duck themed ‘muriel’ wall, as she famously called it. Starting her very own decorating trend right there.

Fast forward to the present day and #flyingducks is still going strong…

Here’s a fine example of this kitsch classic being used in a modern green bedroom. Cast in a brooding black colourway, they feel like an elegant accessory befitting such a cool interior.

We LOVE the colour combinations being used in this room also.

A laid-back living room with plain walls provides the ideal spot for a flock of flying ducks. Thanks to the stark white backdrop, the accessories really stand out in this captivating space.

Ah, all the hero retro pieces combined! A drinks trolley, tick. 70s woven peacock chair, tick. Retro clock, tick. Flying ducks, tick. With all boxes ticked, this is a very pleasing space embracing the 2019 trend we like to call Retro Fusion.

Can we please take a moment to appreciate how the flying ducks are in perfect alignment with the three-tier shelving unit? Talk about attention to detail. We love how this homeowner unearthed these ducks and has given them a new lease of life.

Flying proudly above this door, adding personality to otherwise wasted wall space.

Even an outdoor space can benefit from this fun accessory. Seen here in gold these are the most jazzy ducks ever to be seen soaring through the sky – that sky being a background of Farrow & Ball’s Hague Blue.

George Home are leading the flying owl revolution – will others join flight?