It’s almost time to put up the Christmas tree(s) and this year, many of us are going asymmetric. Festive lovers are opting for imperfect trees — embracing wonky branches over perfectly triangular silhouettes.

So if when decorating one of the best artificial Christmas trees, yours turns out a little uneven, rest assured that it’s actually very on-trend.

The asymmetric Christmas tree trend

The asymmetric Christmas tree trend has burst onto the scene as people celebrate faux trees with jaunty angles. These trendy trees aren’t perfectly symmetrical, nor are they even in thickness. They’re the opposite of the meticulously decorated hotel lobby-style tree.

‘When it comes to artificial trees, asymmetrical and sparse trees are growing in popularity in the UK,’ says Jen Derry from luxury artificial tree and decoration brand Balsam Hill. ‘As with many things in nature, nothing is ever perfectly symmetrical, and the humble Christmas tree is no different.’

Jen thinks this is leading a growing number of people looking for the beauty of a real tree with the convenience of an artificial tree to purchase more characterful and quirky trees each year.

We don’t know about you, but we’ve seen a lot of sparse trees around this year. We used to think the fuller the better, but more slender designs allow your precious collection of baubles and decorations to really shine.

They’re also less imposing as a second Christmas tree for displaying more dainty decorations. Plus, they’re great for people living in small city flats. Add some festive lights and there’s no reason a more sparse tree shouldn’t look just as enchanting as a traditional one.

Once the tree is looking perfectly imperfect, give the focal point of your living space a festive feel. Just add some gorgeous Christmas mantelpiece and fireplace ideas. Jen from Balsam Hill also predicts lots of LED twig trees making an appearance this festive season.

These are a popular way of adding Christmas decor to other areas of the home. If you usually stick with traditional Christmas ideas, but this year fancy ringing the changes, try a slim tree that won’t overwhelm your space.

And embrace those wonky branches, because just like your Christmas day, the tree doesn’t have to be perfect.