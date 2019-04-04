B&M bring back luxury candle range to rival Jo Malone that’s set to be another sell out

You could save £290!

We’re a nation with an expensive love affair with candles, whether scented or a simple garden tea light, us Brits spend a staggering £1.9 billion on them each year.

But thanks to bargain retailer B&M, we can save some of our hard-earned cash and purchase from their new range of ‘copycat’ luxury candles for a fraction of the price of the real deal.

Following on from its sell-out success last year, B&M have one-upped themselves and launched a bigger and better ‘Jo Malone’ dupe candle range, with prices that are definitely not to be sniffed at.

New luxury B&M candles

Expected to sell out in no time, this year the range features even more products, with B&M claiming their improved quality and scents mean they are more identical to Jo Malone – except customers can save up to £290 with the bargain chain.

You can now buy large candles in a glass cloche for just £9.99, which compared to Jo Malone’s £300 offering, works out 97 per cent cheaper than the designer version.

There’s also a small candle, which retails at £3.99 compared to the popular premium product, which is priced at £47 per candle. Customers can also get their hands on wide, round candles for £7.99.

The discount retailer is also selling 100ml reed diffusers and 100ml room sprays for £3.99 each, saving you £58 and £42 respectively compared to Jo Malone’s versions.

B&M’s versions are all in strikingly similar scents to their expensive rivals, too; Pomegranate, Blackcurrant & Bay, Wild Fig & Cassis and Lime Basil & Mandarin are the four beautiful fragrances on offer.

Pomegranate bears a resemblance to Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir whilst the Blackcurrant & Bay, Wild Fig & Cassis and Lime Basil & Mandarin all smell like the upmarket retailer’s scents, which hold the same names.

Will you be snapping up items from the collection?

