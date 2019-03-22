We love nothing more than a bargain, especially when we know you can get an almost identical buy somewhere else. This collection of B&M tables is ticking all the boxes – functional, fabulous and far cheaper than these lookalikes.

Whether you are looking for a bedside table, an occasional table for the hallway or a multi-purpose table for the living room – B&M has it covered.

These versatile tables are all currently on offer for just £10 each. Compared to the already reasonable prices of Argos, IKEA, Wayfair and TK Maxx you can still make a generous saving.

New £10 B&M tables

A simple Scandi inspired table, with exposed wooden legs and a round white top is a highly versatile piece of furniture. Ideal for a minimalist modern living room, equally so for a modern country bedroom.

Great deal: Bjorn Round Side Table, £10, B&M

Ideal: Habitat Drew Side Table, £45, Argos

Saving £35

You can’t go far wrong with a multi-functional piece of furniture, especially at such an affordable price. A metal basket table provides the perfect place to store away extra throws and cushions, ideal for small living rooms where every ouch of floor space counts.

Great deal: Tromso Basket Side Table, £10, B&M

Ideal: Crouse Metal Wire Basket Wooden Top Side Table, £54.99, Wayfair

Saving £44.99



For a more traditional look there’s the Isabelle table, an elegant and simple furniture piece. Available in a painted white and a soft grey this wooden table is an affordable way to add a touch of classic country charm to any room. Due to the size it’s the ideal solution for a small bathroom or a hallway to accommodate a vase to add a decorative touch.

Great deal: Isabelle Side Table, £10, B&M

Ideal: Grey Wooden Round Side Table, £79.99, TK Maxx

Saving £69.99



A sleek metal table is a popular choice for any style decor. The best thing about a tray table is the handy removable top – a great function for entertaining, or on a more practical note cleaning. The B&M version is practically identical to IKEAs best-selling version, it may only be £5 cheaper but a saving is still a saving!

Great deal: Tromso Tray Side Table, £10, B&M

Ideal: Gladom Tray Table, £15, IKEA

Saving £5



With an overall saving of £154.98, proving it’s always worth shopping around to get the best deal.