There’s nothing worse than waking up with a stiff neck due to a pillow that’s too hard, too soft, or not quite the right height. The new B&M CBD pillows are designed to help us relax and enjoy an uninterrupted night of sleep.

With microcapsules filled with CBD inside, the pillow will continually release microdoses of CBD throughout the night. CBD oil has been shown to ease symptoms of anxiety, so the pillow’s small doses of CBD might just help those who find it hard to switch off at night.

CBD has been one of the biggest trends over the last few years and some CBD infused pillows will set you back over £100. While we are yet to test the supposed benefits with B&M’s CBD pillow costing just £10 we’re happy to give it a try.

B&M CBD pillows

Not having the right pillow can stop us from feeling well-rested, and can aggravate headaches. If you struggle with sleep, the discount retailer’s bargain CBD pillow could be worth a try. Along with the CBD pillow, there’s a stay-cool pillow, a copper-infused pillow, and a memory foam pillow.

The copper-infused pillow is designed to enhance the body’s healing abilities and is thought to help boost collagen production, which is good for improving skin appearance and reducing fine lines. The range also includes an Eco pillow pair, each made from around 17 recycled plastic bottles. These pillows are soft and comfortable, with the added bonus of being eco-friendly.

A comfy pillow that’s the right height is so important for getting a good night’s sleep, as it affects our overall sleeping position. If you’ve been putting up with a lumpy pillow you’ve had for years, consider replacing it so your head, which is the heaviest part of the body, gets enough support.

It goes without saying that having the best mattress to support your back is crucial for good sleep. If you’re considering redecorating your bedroom, take a look at this paint hack that could help you get a better night’s sleep.

Buy in-store: CBD pillow, £10, B&M

What is CBD oil?

CBD, short for cannabidiol, is a chemical compound from the Cannabid sativa plant, which is also known as marijuana or help. It’s a naturally occurring substance used for its relaxing properties. It was first discovered in 1940. CBD oil has been studied for its potential benefits in treating anxiety, depression and acne.

The B&M Wellbeing Pillow collection is available to purchase in all stores nationwide. Will you be trying one?