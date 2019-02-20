On sale for the first time in 400 years this house is crying our for a makeover – or is it?

Never has a house embraced wallpaper quite like Bardmony House. We are talking all four walls, in every single room – even the bathroom!

According to Pinterest Wallpaper is reclaiming walls over paint, so this house is ahead of the times. Bold wallpapers are breathing life into rooms once more – with searches up 401 per cent year on year.

Some of these wallpaper designs are now so old, they’re back in fashion

We were more than a little surprised to find ourselves liking the retro vibes – no judgement until you’ve seen it please…

The ten bedroom country house is undeniably stunning with its attractive neo-classical Georgian facade. But it’s what lies behind it that might floor you most.

The impressive house residing in Perthshire, Scotland, is thought to date back to the 15th century. It’s said to have been built originally as a staging post for monks.

The hallway

From the minute you enter you’re treated to a room entirely swathed in wallpaper. The traditional red and gold filigree pattern is very in-keeping with the period style of the property.

The kitchen

The kitchen wallpaper is the most retro-cool of the whole house! The kitsch floral design is so -on-trend with its bold sunflower and daffodils in a mix of yellow, orange and pastel pink. We could be tempted to keep this paper. Especially when paired with the bottle green AGA.

New wooden worktops and a lick of dark green paint on the units and we think this kitchen could be a modern-retro dream.

The living room

The walls are patterned but not overpowering in the main living room. Probably just as well given there is a lot currently going on in here.

We’re fans of this William Morris-esque wallpaper, we’d keep it but perhaps only as a feature wall.

The dining room

There’s a lot of green to be be seen in the dining room. The vertical trellis design creates the illusion of further height in this already grand room.

The bedrooms

While the pattern and pastel colours on this statement paper are both great, we’d lighten up the furniture choices to keep it feeling softer.

This romantic blousy design might be airing on the side of vintage that’s not so on-trend.

The bathroom

This is the one room we thought might be safe, but no – there’s wallpaper in here too. It must be a good paste to have kept it looking in great condition so long.

This house, bursting with potential, is currently on the market with Savills with an asking price of £850,ooo.

Could you live with any of these wallpapers?