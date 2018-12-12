From modern fireplaces to geometric paint ideas, these are the biggest interior trends set to shape next year

Step into the future with us, as we reveal the biggest trends coming to the world of home decor in 2019. Our friends over at Pinterest have shared the much-coveted ‘Top 100’ – indicating the biggest interior ideas to be pinned over the next 12 months.

Whether the new year brings renovation projects or simple home improvements, Pinterest is on hand to provide the inspiration needed to transform your living space for the year ahead.

Pinterest 100: The top trends for 2019

While the list spans food, hobbies, beauty, travel and wellness – we’re focusing on the thing we love most, creating the ‘Ideal Home’.

Homebodies are searching Pinterest for everything from day-to-day DIY projects (83 per cent of home searches) to remodels, landscaping and other monumental undertakings (60 per cent).

Pinterest trends are unlike any other – they are determined by real people, pinning their passions. Among those are some of the world’s most style-inspired, parenting-passionate, well-travelled, food-smart people. The Pinterest 100 reveals what we’re dreaming about for the year ahead.

Without further ado, let’s see what’s in store for our homes in 2019…

Pinterest home decor trends 2019

1. Painting tiles

No paint, no gain. Rather than tearing up floor tiles we’re set to paint them – that’s the message for 2019. Searches for ‘painted floor tiles’ has skyrocketed, up 1276 per cent. People are painting parquet floors with bold colours and mosaic patterns.

2. Geometric paint ideas

If you’re looking for fresh new paint ideas try taking a different angle! Painting colourful geometric shapes has never been so popular, with searches for geometric paint up 225 per cent.

3. Textile take over

Next year is all about spinning yarns. Searches for textile art are up a whopping 1718 per cent – as we see people wrapping up their walls in fabric for a textured, arty aesthetic.

4. Mustard yellow takeover

Embrace rich mustard yellow walls, it’s a must! Searches for this joyous shade are up 45 per cent.

5. Vertical gardens

With searches up 287 per cent, gardens on walls are on the rise. Perhaps in a bid to make the most of space we’re looking for some floor-to-ceiling green in their lives.

6. Paper beats paint

Wallpaper is reclaiming walls once more. Bold wallpaper, think tropical leaves and bright prints, are making a big statement and breathing life into rooms big and small. Searches for bold print wallpapers is up 401 per cent.

7. All things Tin

Vintage/industrial style is set to be a big trend with key materials, such as tin high in search (up 563 per cent). From backsplashes to wallpaper, tin is in!

8. Creative cacti

Grab a cactus (ouch!) and celebrate any occasion a succulent display. Searches for cactus arrangements are up 235 per cent.

9. Focal fireplaces

Indoor and outdoor fireplaces are heating up. With searches for contemporary fireplaces up 763 per cent the more modern, the better.

10. Pool your resources

We’re taking it back to nature with searches for natural swimming pools up 262 per cent. All the perks of a swimming pool, and none of that chlorine eye-sting. Win win.

The increased searches on each trend are year on year, from January – September 2017 to January – September 2018.