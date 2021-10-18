You can now buy empty cardboard boxes for 1p for kids this Christmas

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The box a Christmas gift arrives in is often much more exciting than what’s inside. As parents will know, kids end up spending far more time inside a big empty piece of cardboard than they do playing with their actual toys.

So online toy store Bargain Max has launched the Box Clever – an empty cardboard box for just 1p. We can’t tell if it’s a smart, money-saving Christmas idea or totally bonkers…

‘Picking out Christmas presents – particularly for kids – can be overwhelming,’ says Daniel McKay, Marketing & eCommerce Director at Bargain Max. It’s true that there are so many options that it can be hard to know where to begin.

‘However, if you speak to parents, they’ll tell you that most kids think the box a present comes in is just as much fun as the present itself. This Christmas, save yourself the hassle and pick up a Box Clever for your little one,’ Daniel adds.

It’s so cheap that you can bulk buy the empty cardboard box for kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews. But you might run the risk of being called a Scrooge…

Homes writer and mum Laura Crombie is not impressed by the whole idea. ‘Personally, I think this is a bit ridiculous! You get overrun with boxes at Christmas anyway, so I’m not sure why you’d want to pay for an extra one.

‘Yes, 1p is cheap but there’s also the environmental impact to consider – trees are being cut down to make the boxes, there will be vehicles used in delivery and not everybody will recycle them correctly,’ adds Laura. ‘I’m afraid it’s a no from me. I’d rather get creative with the mountains of packaging I’ll already have!’

Now is also a good time to get organised with Christmas shopping for friends and other family members. You can make budget gifts like this look fabulous with stylish gift wrapping ideas for Christmas.

We’re itching to go all out with our Christmas living room ideas – but we’ll try and hold off til mid November. The Box Clever from Bargain Max is currently out of stock on the website, but it’s worth keeping an eye out for it.

What do you think – worse than a lump of coal or a present they’ll actually love?