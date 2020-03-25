We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cleaning high-touch surfaces such as kitchen counters and bathroom taps might seem common sense. However, many of us are still forgetting to clean the bathroom door handle.

The bathroom door handle is one of the most important high touch surfaces to be vigilant about cleaning. However, a study commissioned by DBS bathrooms revealed that 1 in 10 Brits have never cleaned their bathroom door.

The bathroom, along with the kitchen, was picked out by the NHS as the most important areas to be cleaning and disinfecting during the pandemic.

As one of the most used rooms in the home, it is important to keep on top of the cleaning in this room. Not least because it is home to the sink and toilet.

Microbiologists believe that germs and bacteria can spray up to six feet away when an open toilet is flushed. Depending on how your bathroom is set up, that isn’t good news for the surfaces or door handle in your bathroom.

The survey revealed that on average people in the UK clean their bathrooms 2.5 times a week. However, taps, the bath mat, alongside the door handle, were all found to be neglected during these cleans.

Research by Biocote revealed that the same level of bacteria was found on taps and toilet seats. However, on average people are cleaning their toilet more often than there taps.

10 per cent of people admitted to only cleaning their bath mat once a month. Bacteria can thrive in a humid bathroom, so it is a good idea to pop your bath mat in a hot wash as often as your towels.

Video Of The Week

To help keep on top of the cleaning in the bathroom there are a few simple tips you can follow:

1. Shut the toilet whenever you flush it to avoid a spray of bacteria over the room.

2. Leave antibacterial cleaners to sit for 30 to 60 seconds before wiping away to allow them to work effectively.

3. Wipe down taps, bathroom door handle and light switch after using them in the evening.

Are you forgetting to clean your bathroom door handle?