Instagram’s prettiest hand-washing stations for bathroom and cloakroom inspo!

There’s no denying that hand washing has been at the forefront of our minds for the past few weeks and will continue to be over the coming months.

That means, as a result, we’ll be spending a lot more time at our basins and sinks.

For anyone who is thinking about using their time at home to decorate, then Instagram has a plethora of bathroom sink inspiration. From feminine florals to industrial designs, there’s something for every taste and budget.

We’ve rounded up some of the most beautiful sinks on Instagram, to make hand washing a little more enjoyable.

1. Floral finesse

This eye-catching sink posted by boutique brassware brand The Watermark Collection shows that a sink doesn’t have to be drab. The decorative porcelain basin features a stunning blue floral print which, combined with the copper tap, gives a contemporary take on a timeless floral design.

2. Blossoming basin

Award-winning design house Lawson Robb also shows how to fuse metal with more delicate prints. It posted one of its Art Deco-inspired basins, with brass taps mounted on an abstract wall. The muted print provides enough interest for a background, but still lets the sink steal the show.

3. Tile style

Those who have a simple, granite sink can always make the most of the space around the basin, as demonstrated by Harri Radburn-Brown. She posted a photo of a grey sink surrounded by vibrant Mediterranean-style green tiles.

4. In the pink

Pink is a colour that’s becoming more and more popular for bathrooms — in fact, the hashtag #pinkbathrooms has already racked up more than 21,900 posts on Instagram. Berg Interior shared its own take on a tickled-pink bathroom, which features pink stone basins on a pink wooden sink, with a background of lighter pink rectangular tiles.

Alternatively, @elizabeth_roberts_architecture shared her playful take on the colour, with a playful pink-hued onyx sink — paired with brass taps.

5. Orange crush

For those who aren’t afraid of colour, this design from @alternativebathrooms ticks all the right boxes. It’s paired Kast’s Elm basin — which features a distinguished orange pinstripe pattern — with a contrasting blue tiled splash-back. We love the colour blocking effect this creates!

Instagram is home to plenty more sink inspiration — simply search related hashtags such as #sinkdesign and #sinkinspiration.