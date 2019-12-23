We’re trying to resist the urge to twist and shout about Drench’s Beatles bathroom.

Drench has created four incredible bathrooms inspired by the pop culture icons from the Fab Four to Prince.

If you’re a super-fan or simply after a break from Christmas overload, you have to see these unique creations.

The Beatles

We would love nothing more than joining John, Paul, Ringo and George in their yellow submarine with this bathtub.

The feature wall in this Beatles bathroom is inspired by the bands infamous psychedelic 60s music. We love the Beatles posters scattered around the space, an idea we might steal for our bathroom.

Prince

Transform your performances of ‘Purple Rain’ in the shower into a fully immersive experience. Of course, everything in the bathroom is purple, with even a shower screen scattered with purple droplets.

In contrast, the ceiling is decorated with cheerful blue clouds, a homage to Prince’s renowned cloud suit. Now, where’s the microphone…?

Andy Warhol

This is where things start to get a little bananas. Brush your teeth alongside some of Warhol’s most famous pop art pieces.

Take a bath and admire the tin of Campbell Soup Can enjoying it’s 15 minutes (plus) of fame. These bold block-colour tiles would be just the ticket to jolt you away when getting ready for work.

Roy Lichtenstein

This is one for the art lover’s out there. If the Warhol bathroom was a little too…bright, would you be tempted to give your bathroom a Roy Lichtenstein inspired make-over?

He was part of the pop art movement and famous for his graphic comic-book designs. One of his famous images the Girl with Hair Ribbon covers the entire back wall.

Video Of The Week

However, it is the red vanity with a built-in sink and dressing table space that we’re really lusting after.

If you want to try out a few wacky features in your bathroom or are just looking for a more traditional update, you can do try Drenchs free 3D planning service.

Have you been tempted to give your bathroom a pop-inspired makeover?