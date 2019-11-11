Today we’re turning to Instagram for inspiration. To see how shoppers are turning £35 IKEA drawers into fashionable dressing tables. It’s the ideal IKEA hack for small bedroom spaces.

Forget spending unnecessary money on a dressing table, when all you essentially need is a small surface – to store makeup brushes and beauty products.

We’ve found some shining examples of shoppers who have created the ideal glam station for bedrooms…

The IKEA Ekby Alex drawers transformed

IKEA say, ‘Ekby Alex allows you to keep your favourite items visible on the open shelf, and hide away things you need close at hand in the drawers.’ All the ingredients to make the perfect dressing table.

The 119cm wide drawers are only 29cm in depth and 11.5cm in height, meaning they take up limited space. But allow adequate space to store makeup brushes, lotions and potions and even the odd motivational framed print. The drawers are strong enough to support a max load of 20 kg.

Clever design ensures the drawers stop, prevent them from being pulled out too far – and all your beauty products tumbling to the floor.

The drawers are not sold with screws for wall mounting. IKEA cite on the website ‘different wall materials require different types of fixing devices. Use fixing devices suitable for the walls in your home.’

If you are uncertain about what type of fixing devices to use, please contact your local hardware store.

Buy now: Ekby Alex Shelf with Drawers, £35, IKEA

IKEA on Instagram…

Displaying a print that reads, ‘Get up, dress up, show up, never give up’ along pots of makeup brushes, the drawers fashion an ideal dressing table.

Here the Ekby Alex drawers form a desk-cum-dressing table. A stunning circular mirror provides the perfect finishing touch.

An on-trend round mirror, simple task lamp and a pot of make brushes create an ideal place to get ready.

A glam station fit for any makeup fan! The Ekby drawers sit alongside further storage, for a makeup collection well worthy of display.

IKEA informs shoppers of the design credentials, designed by Johanna Asshoff. We wonder if Johanna envisioned all of the creative transformations in store for her Ekby Alex drawer design.

Feeling inspired to use the Ekby Alex self in a new way?