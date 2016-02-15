It's time to refresh and retrieve bedding. Fresh florals and luxurious plains, layered with throws, quilts and pretty cushions, bring a new level of comfort to country bedrooms.



1 Mixed doubles

‘Layering an eclectic mix of heritage prints and bold floral textiles effortlessly creates a fresh, Spring-like feel in the bedroom,’ says Sue Roberts, Design Director for Home, House of Fraser. ‘Bedlinen is something you can really have fun with. It’s a way of adding interest and a seasonal element to your room with the option of buying into the whole look for a real statement or just selecting a couple of pieces to update your bed.’

2 Feminine florals

Finding a bedlinen design that works in tandem with country furnishings is key to the design of a relaxing room. Distressed paint finishes, weatheredwood and limed floorboards can benefit from a change of pace. ‘This is a really striking floral that works well in a rustic setting,’ says Lucy Ackroyd, Bedlinen Design Manager, Christy. ‘The sharpness of the pink flowerscontrasts beautifully with the calming green tones and simplicity of the surroundings, creating a homely and inviting feel.’

3 Soft touch

‘Our En Fleur collection is printed on cotton sateen with 300 threads perinch,’ says Prune Allain des Beauvais, Head of Marketing, Yves Delorme UK. ‘The way in which the fabric is woven has an effect on its feel. A satin weave has more warp threads on the top surface, resulting in a silk-like touch and appealing lustre. The quality of the cotton and the way a sheet feels against the skin is what matters most for a good night’s sleep.’

4 Bedroom blues

Blue and white lends itself to sophisticated designs. ‘We were inspired by Persia and the intricate detailed floral and paisley patterns found in tiles and ancient tapestries, hence the name Kashan which means land of tiles,’ says Julie Hall, Head of Design for the Fable brand from Bedeck. ‘Printed on a luxurious 300 count cotton percale, the soft blues and linen shades create a harmonious colour palette. Layer with a throw and embroidered cushion to create a timeless look.’

5 Spot-on flowers

Dress up a bed to evoke the promise of longer days to come. Encapsulating the essence of Spring, this bold hand-drawn floral print stands out as ahighlight of the new Joules homeware collection. A sprinkling of dots on thereverse of the duvet cover will make you smile, and as a further twist to the comfy bedcover neon trims catch the eye and add a pop of colour.

6 White and bright

Though white is a perennial favourite for bedlinen, it’s great to shake things up a little and combine it with a bright shade. This linen duvet cover and pillowcases in a vibrant peacock colourway are a real wake-up call.‘Belgian linen is a gorgeous fabric perfect for bedding, prized for its high quality, breathability and softness,’ says Ben Hanley, Assistant Manager for Design, West Elm. ‘Ours is woven from fine Belgian flax and prewashed for a luxe, lived-in look.’

7 Brilliant blooms

‘Hydrangeas are such beautiful flowers and have long been favourites of the print team at Cath Kidston,’ says Christine Hafsten, Design Director,Cath Kidston. ‘It’s exciting to launch this brand new print for the Spring/Summer season. The hydrangea print includes delicate, spring-like blossoms in pretty pastels and the larger bunches featured have been designed with plenty of space to breathe, so that they’ll contribute to a relaxed layout, perfect for a light, Spring look in the bedroom.’

