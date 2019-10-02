Jewellers Beaverbrooks are launching a world-first diamond advent calendar. Featuring a dazzling piece of diamond jewellery for every day of advent, this could be the most extravagant calendar we’ve ever seen. The cost may be more akin to the deposit on a house, but we can all dream right?

In celebration of its 100th birthday this year, Beaverbrooks has created the luxurious calendar especially. With a diamond gift within each of its 25 drawers, every day will feel like Christmas day during the festive countdown!

On the other end of the scale: Primark’s Hogwarts Express advent calendar will count you down to a magical Christmas

‘Never mind chocolate, this really is the dream advent calendar for diamond and jewellery lovers!’ exclaims Lorna Haddon, head of diamonds and jewellery at Beaverbrooks.

Dazzling diamond advent calendar

The diamond-a-day advent calendar retails at £100,000! While that’s a staggering amount, it is over £23,000 less than purchasing the pieces of jewellery individually. We’re not sure that qualifies as a bargain?

The first-of-its-kind, new and exclusive advent calendar will include elegant diamond rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, watches and jewellery sets. These diamond-encrusted pieces come from brands such as Gucci, Omega and TAG Heuer.

Amongst the stunning selection is a Once Platinum Diamond Solitaire Ring, worth an incredible £26,000. As well as a number of pieces including a £975 9ct White Gold Diamond Pendant from Beaverbrooks’ own True Connections collection.

Other products include pieces from the jewellers’ Beyond Brilliance collection. We have our eye on the stunning 18ct White Gold and Rose Gold Diamond Earrings, which feature Beaverbrooks’ exclusive 100 facet diamonds.

Video Of The Week

Designed in celebration of the centenary, each diamond in the collection creates almost twice the flashes of light of the usual 57 facet brilliant diamond. Giving new meaning to adding the sparkle to Christmas festivities.

With a whopping £100,000 price tag there’s no denying that this advent’s not for the masses.

Diamond-a-day Advent Calendar, £100,000, Beaverbrooks

But for those looking to add the ultimate elegance to the festive countdown, and a huge budget we say treat yo self! It’s Christmas.