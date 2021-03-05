We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Stepping out of a warm shower onto cold, tired-looking tiles is not how we want to start the day. DIY fan Pip has shared a simple bathroom flooring idea that’s totally transformed her space with the help of a stencil and some paint samples.

Pip regularly posts DIY hacks and house updates on her Instagram account @sisters_homestyles, which she shares with her sister. Inspired by the terrazzo trend the savvy Instagrammer decided to give her bathroom a quick makeover.

‘This was my first DIY project in lockdown one,’ Pip tells Ideal Home. ‘I wanted something to take my mind off my wedding which was supposed to happen in May 2020, and therefore postponed. I had seen a terrazzo stencil floor on Instagram so thought I would give it ago.’

Before

Previously, Pip’s bathroom floor had large tiles in a neutral tone, matching those on the walls.

After

Now, her bathroom floor is full of character thanks to a terrazzo pattern in black, white and grey.

We love that she has fully embraced the terrazzo with accessories on the windowsill in the same pattern. The walls have been given a fresh lick of white paint to brighten up the room, and houseplants finish off the look. Up close, the finish looks really stylish. So, how did she do it?