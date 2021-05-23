We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rumours of a heatwave in June already have us planning our next BBQ party. If you want to take your alfresco celebration to the next level without splashing the cash then be inspired by this clever DIY pallet garden bar.

Looking for an affordable way to give her garden a boost ready for a spot of entertaining, Rachel Jones, a Mum from Preston decided to create her own garden bar out of pallets. Thanks to a little ingenuity the savvy DIY-er created this summers garden must-have for just £30!

‘I really wanted a bar and love pallet furniture, so I thought I would make one and give it a go as I’m off on maternity leave at the moment,’ Rachel told money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk. ‘I keep seeing pallet sofas and I love the wood effect and those colours are very in right now so I chose those as they’re my favourite.’

To keep costs down Rachel sourced the pallets for free via Facebook Marketplace. The pallets would make up the bulk of the structure. She also picked up cladding for £15 from B&Q, nails and a couple of tins of paint bringing her total spend to £30.

DIY pallet garden bar

Rachel started by fixing the pallets together and measuring all the cladding before cutting it down to the correct length for each side. ‘Then I nailed the cladding on and applied three layers of paint. I’m not that handy at DIY, so I mismeasured a couple of pieces to begin with,’ she says.

If you are tempted to create your own piece of pallet furniture take a look at our pallet garden furniture guide.

Rachel opted for a chic black finish with a jazzy lime green stripe. ‘The lime stripe I painted on was probably the trickiest part as I had to keep the tape straight, but I love it now!’ Rachel adds.

Garden bars can often set you back £100s, even Aldi’s garden bar costs a pretty penny. However, Rachel says that not only has she loved using the garden bar, but it was really easy to make.

‘It’s a simple bar to make and it wasn’t complicated. Trust me, I did it with a baby attached while breastfeeding!’ she says.

‘I was very happy we could use the bar with all of our support bubble, and it was a lovely feeling of accomplishment.’

‘Don’t forget to sand down rough or sharp edges, and if you have a large surface area to cover, consider getting some spray paint to speed up the process,’ points out Tom Church, Co-Founder of LatestDeals.co.uk

Have you been inspired by this budget upcycling project?