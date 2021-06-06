We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Once you invest in your very own bar cart – and stock it with your favourite liquors – you’ll wonder how you ever lived without one. One DIYer has transformed her brass Primark bar cart to match her living room, and it’s totally unrecognisable.

Sarah has made a stylish living room feature perfect for raising a glass with friends out of THAT Primark bar cart we were going wild for a couple of years ago.

Primark bar cart before

‘I had been on a hunt for one for ages,’ Sarah tells us. She says that she searched in charity shops but always found that the drinks trolleys and bar carts were all too large for her two-bedroom, two-bathroom terraced house.

‘I was thrilled when I heard Primark was launching one, and adored the brass to go with our kitchen,’ she says. ‘You couldn’t go wrong for the price!’

Primark bar cart after

While Sarah loved how the brass bar cart looked in the kitchen, after a while, she needed to move it elsewhere, to free up some space. So the bar cart found a new home in the sitting room.

Since the decor in her front room is minimal and monochrome with some green accents, Sarah felt the bar cart needed a tweak to make sure it was in keeping with the living room design. ‘I had previously sprayed a huge brass circle mirror matte black, so one day the idea just popped into my mind!’

Sarah admits that cleaning glass is a personal pet peeve of hers. So, she decided to cover the glass surfaces of the cart in vinyl. Anyone with a glass coffee table will know how hard it is to keep glass streak-free. Check out Mrs Hinch’s mirror cleaning hack, which might just help.

Covering the glass in vinyl was a bold move, but it definitely paid off. We think the DC fix marble vinyl looks brilliant. ‘DC fix is so easy to use,’ Sarah says. ‘I would totally recommend it to anyone looking to change something at a low cost.’

The matte black finish with the shiny marble-effect surfaces work perfectly together. We’re loving the fluted glasses poised and ready to go, and selection of candles, too.