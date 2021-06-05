We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The last year has had many of us looking to our homes as not only a space to sleep, cook and live, but also to provide entertainment – and that’s exactly what Liz Smith had in mind when she created her very own hot tub spa!

‘We’d inherited the shed from the previous homeowners and it already had full electrics in as it was used as a home office before,’ says Liz. ‘I was keen to get rid of it at first, as it’s really large, but my dad suggested making it into a hot tub spa or bar. We’d already done a really cool home bar in our granny annexe, so we went with the hot tub idea.’

Having painted the interior and set it up with a hot tub that she bought on Amazon, it wasn’t until a couple of years later that Liz decided to give it a fun refresh during lockdown. After settling on a nautical theme Liz gave the whole space an overhaul, sharing the final result on the Ideal Home Room Clinic Facebook group.

Before

The old shed already had electrics inside, but other than that it was a blank canvas. Having painted it white, Liz began to think about how she could transform it into a unique hot tub spa with a difference.

After

We bet you weren’t expecting this result! Liz went for an under-the-sea theme, with nautical accessories and shower curtains providing a water-proof wall mural.

‘We sourced vinyl shiplap flooring in a distressed herringbone design with tones of grey, blue and green to match the colours in our home,’ she says. ‘We also repainted the walls the same colour we have indoors, but we mixed in some anti-mould liquid to protect the walls from any humidity.’

Concerned that any water splashing out might affect the walls, despite the protective paint, Liz thought a shower curtain might help in the area surrounding the tub.

‘I started looking on Amazon for some ideas,’ she says. ‘When I saw the sealife shower curtains I knew they were perfect. Plus, as there were four different designs, I could use all of them in the space. I stapled them onto the walls to create a large waterproof wall mural.’

All that was left was a few finishing touches. Liz added some ropes and fairy lights to the shed’s beams for a nautical effect, along with other seaside-inspired accessories and bits from her shop House of Oscar.

‘I bought a ship shelf, light-up bottles, and a nautical clock,’ she says. ‘For privacy, we used vinyl stickers on the windows – now we have a great retreat.’

What do you think of Liz’s hot tub spa? Has it inspired you to create one yourself, and what theme would you give it?