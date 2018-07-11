Save yourself from the dreaded one-way system and buy online instead

Aah, Ikea how we love you and your legendary stylish and affordable home furnishings. But much as we enjoy the meatballs, it’s nice to know that these days, a trip to an actual store isn’t always necessary. In fact, recently, Ikea has made far more of its products available for home delivery. Cue a sigh of relief from at least half the nation!

Gone are the days of trying to fit a sofa in the boot of your old hatchback, or standing for ages at the pick-up point while your partner/bestie gets lost at the other side of the car park. These are just some of the items you can order online – you even get 50 per cent off truck delivery if you spend over £300.

1. Flottebo sofa-bed

Ikea rules when it comes to multi-purpose pieces of furniture, and this is no exception. Ingeniously, the bak rests twist round depending on whether you want to use it as a sofa-bed, two armchairs, or a regular sofa. And its verdant green finish is very on trend.

Buy now: Flottebo sofa-bed in Lysed Green, £525, Ikea

2. Lobbak indoor/outdoor rug

if you’re lucky enough to have a living space that opens directly out onto the garden, you need an indoor/outdoor rug in your life. This one caught our eye because of its classy and classic herringbone design.

Buy now: Lubbak indoor/outdoor rug, £65, Ikea

3. Pepparkorn vase

How can Ikea charge just £12 for this thing of beauty? It looks like it costs far more – and you don’t have to spend a fortune on flowers to fill it. Just a few springs of eucalyptus or pussy willow will do the trick.

Buy now: Pepparkorn vase, £12, Ikea

4. Bjorksnas bedside table

Another piece that looks oner-expensive, this solid birch cabinet features a running drawer access with a leather pull handle. Tell your friends you bought it from a designer furniture shop in Chelsea and they’d probably believe you!

Buy now: Bjorksnas bedside table, £70, Ikea

5. Raskog trolley

The Ikea design classic has just been relaunched in trendy dark blue. Use it for kitchen storage, organising craft supplies, as a bar cart… or a million more different tasks.

Buy now: Raskog trolley in dark blue, £49, Ikea

6. Barometer lamp

Glam up a desk or dressing table with this brassy lamp. It’s finished in the metallic of the year so far and looks sensational – especially when positioned alongside coordinating accessories.

Buy now: Barometer work lamp, £30, Ikea

7. Knoxhult kitchen

Believe it or not, you can buy this entire kitchen suite online and for less than £350. It comes in several pre-set configurations, this being one of the largest. This particular arrangement includes a worktop, shelves, drawers, sink bowl, wash-basin mixer tap and water-trap.

Buy now: Knoxhult modular kitchen, £336, Ikea

