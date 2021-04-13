This is the best place to live for a good night’s sleep in the UK

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Noisy neighbours and busy roads are high on the list of things house hunters hope to avoid. Because our home is the one place we can close the door on the outside world. And, of course, it’s where we lay our head at night, and getting good quality sleep on the best mattress is fundamental to our well-being.

Related: How to sleep better – simple ways to get a good night’s rest

It turns out that those living in Warwick get the most shut-eye – a study carried out by Sleep Seekers revealed the Warwickshire town to be the number one location in the UK for a restful night’s sleep. Conversely, Salford was shown to be the absolute worst place for a night of undisturbed sleep.

The duvet retailer analysed a range of factors, such as light pollution, anxiety levels, noise levels, and complaints to do with noise. In order to give each city a ‘sleep forecast’ score out of 100, Sleep Seekers took data from Public Health England and the Office for National Statistics. Here’s how some of the UK’s cities stack up.

Is your hometown on the list of best places to live for a good night’s sleep?

1. Warwick – 92.63

2. Worcester – 84.05

3. St. Albans – 83.87

4. Hereford – 83.52

5. Stafford – 83.34

6. Carlisle – 82.31

7. Luton – 82.19

8. Blackburn with Darwen – 82.05

9. Chichester – 82.01

10. Wigan – 81.83

As for London, its outer-east corner in the borough of Havering came out on top. Havering scored 75.9 on Sleep Seekers’ scale and was closely followed by Sutton, with a rating of 75.03. Unsurprisingly, Westminster was rated the worst borough of London for sleep, beating Kensington & Chelsea and Hammersmith & Fulham by a few points.

Related: What your pillow arrangement says about you – according to a psychologist

If you regularly fail to get eight hours of sleep, B&M’s CBD pillows could be worth trying. Plus, if you’re not sure how often you should be washing your pillows, our story might surprise you. Our black-out curtain ideas will help you find a stylish way to block out light from street lamps that can stir us from our slumber. Simple things such as going to bed at the same time and getting up at the same time every single day will also help.