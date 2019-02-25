The Beverly Hills Hotel in LA is steeped in Hollywood history. As one of the most famous hot spots in tinsel town, we imagine after last night’s Oscars it’s currently fully-booked with film stars. We wonder who stayed in the newly refurbished Marilyn Monroe bungalow?

The historic bungalows are undergoing a complete transformation, led by internationally renowned Champalimaud Design.

Of 21 being redesigned in total, five are dedicated to legendary guests who have frequented the hotel over the past century.

The Marilyn Monroe bungalow

The sophisticated neutral colour scheme is dressed with iconic black and white photographs of the 1950s Hollywood movie star. The artwork immediately places Marilyn at the heart of the new decor.

As one of the most photographed women in history, Marilyn’s striking portrait features in art collections all around the world.

The elegant new interior incorporates aspects of Marilyn’s life and celebrates some of her most famous movie roles.

The themed room offers a Chanel No.5 fragrance bar and bath amenities (we wouldn’t mind stowing those our hand luggage) . A library featuring classic Marilyn Monroe films and books, including ‘Some like it Hot’ and ‘Gentleman Prefer Blondes’.

Guests can enjoy a Marilyn Monroe Champagne Bath Bubble Experience – featuring a Some Like it Hot bubble bath, washed down with a bottle of Dom Perignon.

And ‘Marilyn’s Menu’, inspired by an interview in the 1952 issue of Pageant Magazine in which she revealed ‘Every night I stop at the market near my hotel and pick up a steak, lamb chops or liver, which I broil in the electric oven in my room. I usually eat four or five raw carrots with my meat and that is all.’

The bedroom is a haven of plush silk carpets and restful neutral furnishings.

Marilyn is not the only star to inspired the new bungalow transformations. Both bungalow 5, inspired by Elizabeth Taylor and Bungalow 22, inspired by Ol’ blue eyes Frank Sinatra, were unveiled in the summer of 2016.

‘We look forward to providing our guests with an enhanced experience that will lovingly highlight the bungalows’ unique features and legendary history with Hollywood’ says Edward A. Mady, regional director, West Coast, USA.

‘Great care is being taken to maintain their beloved features. Which include their residential style and privacy, while also allowing us to stay relevant with the next generation of luxury travelers.’

The exterior of the bungalow sports the Beverly Hills Hotel signature pink. The earthy pink tone is perfect to compliment the surrounding tropical gardens.

The bungalow restoration project is due to be complete by July 2019.