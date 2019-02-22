As one half of the most stylish twin set on the planet, we wouldn’t expect anything but impeccable style from Mary-Kate Olsen’s house. The actress and designer’s former New York townhouse, seen below, proves case in point.

The stunning house is just one of the two properties currently on the market, this one listed with agents Sotheby’s International Realty.

That’s right, not one but two stunning former Olsen houses up for grabs

Much like the Olsen sisters themselves, the stylish houses stand side-by-side. Located in one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the city, overlooking Greenwich Village.

The exterior

According to the Evening Standard, the fashion designer and actress shared this house with partner Olivier Sarkozy. It’s claimed the couple now own a townhouse in the Turtle Bay Neighbourhood of the city.

Mary-Kate’s former homes are both on the market individually, for £5.9million and £6.4million.

The hallway

Reports indicate the house is currently owned by an artist and his wife. That would explain the artistic flair of the interior, which no doubt Mary-Kate herself would approve of.

Behind the grand wrought iron gates lives a welcoming reception room. Signature exposed brick adds character throughout this New York house.

Impeccable wooden floors provide the perfect blank canvas for statement rugs throughout. The beautifully curved banisters lead you up each of the four-storey floors.

The living room

The bold colour scheme works perfectly against white walls in this airy living space. Large French doors open to the balcony beyond, flooding the room with natural light.

Note the stunning decorative fireplaces adding charm to every room.

This second living spaces is a mix of bold teal and abstract animal print fabric, off-set by the characterful exposed brick. The French doors lead to a balcony once again, overlooking a shared garden.

This artistic space is dressed to perfection with a texture cobalt blue rug, statement artwork and futuristic reflective curved armchairs.

The bedrooms

The fashionable bedroom fuses bold gingham bedding with nomadic-style prints. The bohemian mix of prints is accentuated with rich turquoise walls. A welcome contrast to the gallery white walls throughout the rest of the property.

From the sleek light fitting to the arty accessories, this room is in a vision of modern cool.

Oh how we would love to live like Mary-Kate in the big Apple.