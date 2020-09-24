Trending:

Celebrate 100 years of Ideal Home with our big birthday giveaway

There are £9,000 worth of prizes to be won in our birthday giveaway, with something for everyone
    • Big birthdays call for big celebrations, so we’re hosting a huge prize giveaway to celebrate Ideal Home’s centenary year.

    Read on and enter for the chance to win some very special prizes from our favourite brands, from hotel stays to cookware to a pampering hamper.

    Win a stay at Wivenhoe House

    Birthday-giveaway-Wivenhoe-House

    You could win a luxury one-night stay for two people with breakfast the following morning and a complimentary bottle of prosecco in your room on arrival.

    Enter our Wivenhoe House competition

    Win £1,000 worth of Albany paint and wallpaper

    Birthday-giveaway-albany

    Albany is also celebrating 100 years of beautiful paints and wallpapers. You could win your choice of Albany paint and/or wallpaper up to the value of £1,000 to redecorate a room.

    Enter our Albany competition

    Win stylish Staub serveware

    Birthday-giveaway-Staub

    You could win cast-iron and ceramic cook- and tableware.

    Enter our Staub competition

    Win a 12-month subscription of beautiful Bunches blooms

    Birthday-giveaway-bunches

    Bunches is giving you the chance of winning gorgeous blooms in contemporary designs and seasonal shades, delivered to your door every month for a whole year.

    Enter our Bunches competition

    Win a seasonal bundle worth £570 from Garden Trading

    Two lucky readers have the chance to win a Hampstead winged back chair and a bundle of home accessories.

    Enter our Garden Trading competition

    Win a stunning Russell Hobbs Honeycomb kettle and toaster

    Birthday-giveaway-Russell-Hobbs-lifestyle

    Russell Hobbs has been at the heart of British homes since 1952, stylishly making lives easier and helping you to feel at home.

    Enter our Russell Hobbs competition

    Win a Victorian Walkaround Greenhouse from Forest Garden worth £559.99

    Birthday-giveaway-Forest-Garden-greenhouse

    The Victorian Walkaround greenhouse from Forest Garden is a new concept in small space growing.

    Enter our Forest Garden competition

    Win with Little Greene

    Birthday-giveaway-Little-Greene

    You could win 2.5ltr of Little Greene paint. Choose from nearly 200 traditional and contemporary paint colours and kick-start your next project.

    Enter our Little Greene competition

    Win a Lakeland Deluxe Heated Airer worth £149.99

    Birthday-giveaway-lakeland

    No matter how wet or cold outside, three lucky winners can trust Lakeland to help get their laundry dry sooner.

    Enter our Lakeland competition

    Win £300 to spend with La Redoute

    Birthday-giveaway-La-redoute

    From the insta-famous Afaw rug to a classic Breton T-shirt, La Redoute has something for everyone.

    Enter our La Redoute competition

    Win a drinks trolley from John Lewis

    Birthday-giveaway-John-Lewis

    The Raine bar cart showcases the opulence of mixed materials, in a functional, Art Deco-inspired design.

    Enter our John Lewis competition

    Win a Dobbies gift card and Ooni pizza oven wth £500

    Birthday-giveaway-Dobbies

    The UK’s leading garden centre retailer, Dobbies, has partnered with Ooni to offer one reader the chance to win a prize worth £500.

    Enter our Dobbies competition

    Win a luxury L’Occitane hamper worth £506.50

    Birthday-giveaway-L'Occitane-Hamper

    You could win a L’Occitane hamper including shea butter hand cream, intense repair shampoo, almond shower oil, shea verbena liquid soap and lots more.

    Enter our L’Occitane competition

    Whether you enter one or all of our giveaways, we wish you the best of luck!

