Does Bjork’s New York Penthouse hit the right note with you?

Located amid the greenery and tranquility of Brooklyn Heights, this sprawling penthouse offers 360-degree views to Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty.

She’s the diminutive Icelandic popstar that took the music world by storm in the nineties and noughties. But does Bjork’s multi-million dollar penthouse match up to her stellar reputation or will it be case of Its Oh So Quiet when potential buyers come for a viewing?

With four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a wraparound balcony, it’s unlikely that property hunters will leave this ‘Mansion in the Sky’ feeling underwhelmed.

Living room

Unlike the other pictures you’ll see, the above room has been virtually staged – white walls provide the ideal blank canvas for a range of interior styles. Carefully selected wall art and metallic accents will really breathe life into this space.

Kitchen

The roomy kitchen has plenty of built-in storage and double doors leading out to the balcony are just the thing for that morning brew with a view. We’re also fans of the honeycomb style mosaic tiling on the floor.

Bedroom

At last, a room that reveals Bjork’s Big Time Sensuality approach to decor! We can just envision the moment Bjork said a big fat interiors yes to the redcurrant shade of paint adorning the walls of this bedroom. The traditional cast-iron radiators have also been given a once over with a paintbrush, this time in a shade of sky blue.

Bathroom

Marble vanity tops and tile detailing stop this white bathroom suite from looking too uniform. We’d be tempted to hide that u-bend though!

Terrace

Get your own slice of Mediterranean al fresco living right in the heart of New York courtesy of your own expansive balcony. Bjork’s choice of outdoor furniture mimics her colourful and quirky style!

Neighbourhood

And if all the above hasn’t been enough to tempt you, you’re bound to fall in love with the property’s charming location. Situated in a tree-lined avenue, this charming spot is within easy reach of the quaint shops, restaurants and cafes of Montague Street. The sports and recreation activities at Brooklyn Bridge Park are also a few minutes walk away.

Bjork’s House is on the market with Douglas Elliman for $9 million.

