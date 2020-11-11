Fight off unwanted moisture and damp patches with these great Black Friday Dehumidifier deals that can’t be beaten.
To steal a phrase from Game Of Thrones, “Winter is coming”. Homeowners don’t need a sword and shield for protection from our winter; many of us just need a dehumidifier.
The colder weather brings with it all sorts of allergens and bad bacteria which could end up affecting our home and our health. Chillier temperatures, frost and dew can cause dark spots, mould and damp stains across your windows, ledges and in the corners of your walls and ceilings. Not only this, but bacteria and allergens brought in from the cold can trigger people’s asthma and breathing difficulties.
But have no fear! A dehumidifier could be the perfect solution to fight of your winter worries. They reduce the risk of allergens being in your house, as well as keeping your walls and furniture fresh and dry all year long.
With Black Friday just around the corner, we reveal some of the best dehumidifier deals on the market.
Best Black Friday dehumidifier deals 2020 – quick links
- Amazon dehumidifier deals: at 11% off, grab the Meaco MeacoDry Dehumidifier, now £159.99
- Appliances Direct dehumidifier deals: £40 off the electriQ dehumidifier, now £89.99
Best Black Friday Amazon dehumidifier deals 2020
Meaco MeacoDry Dehumidifier ABC Range 12L: was £179.99, now £159.99
This is Meaco’s quietest compressor dehumidifier, which produces just 35dB of sound, which is lower than the industry average of 40 to 50dB. Also included is two-year parts and labour warranty.
Auzkin Portable Mini Electric Dehumidifier:
was £59.99, now £42.99
If you have issues with damp in more than one room, but don’t want to break the budget, here’s your solution. This affordable dehumidifier is lightweight, carries 1000ml of water and is portable, so can defeat damp one room at a time, throughout the whole home.
ElectriQ 12L Portable dehumidifier: was £139.97, now £129.97
Another portable dehumidifier deal, but this one has a 12-litre tank, so it’s more than equipped to eliminate damp, while needs emptying less than other dehumidifiers. ElectriQ claims this is 30% more energy-efficient than a standard dehumidifier, costing just 2.3p to run per hour!
Is your home suffering from damp, mould or mildew? If you’re feeling hopeless because you can’t get to a shop that sells them, have no fear, because you can grab a dehumidifier without leaving your front door.
Amazon showcases a huge number of dehumidifier brands, from Pro Breeze, Ebac and UniBond. It’s a reliable, trusted e-commerce brand that has associations with some of the biggest kitchen and electronic brands.
Very often, Amazon will have lots of dehumidifiers on a discount, usually higher than 10% off. And if you sign up for Amazon Prime, they’rere available on the service that comes with free express delivery.
Best Black Friday Appliances Direct dehumidifier deals 2020
electriQ Quiet 10-litre Dehumidifier with Humidistat: was £129.99, now £89.99
A compact yet powerful 10-litre Dehumidifier, here electriQ helps create a healthier and more comfortable environment for medium-sized rooms. It removes excess moisture and humidity that can encourage the growth of common allergens, which can be damaging to your home and health.
Ebac 2650e 18L Dehumidifier: was 235.99, now £219.99
Made in Britain, this Ebac is guaranteed to eliminate condensation, dampness, mould and odours throughout your home – and now its over £15 off. Ebac claims save you up to £50 per year in running costs compared with humidistat controlled dehumidifiers. It works in temperatures as low as 3 degrees celsius – perfect during the British winter!
electriQ 500ml Portable Mini Dehumidifier: was £59.97, now £34.97
This quiet dehumidifier uses Peltier technology to deliver low power consumption – great for your energy bills. Being lightweight and ultra-portable; it is ideal for areas that traditional dehumidifiers cannot be placed.
Appliances Direct is on a self-described mission to ‘bring us the best deals, expert advice and a hassle-free experience’. Founder Nick Glynne has built up the business that now boasts 750,000sq ft of warehouse space, which holds thousands upon thousands of electric, home and kitchen appliances.
It sources and stocks items for Laptops Direct, Drones Direct, Better Bathrooms and Furniture123. So if you think you’ve never heard of Appliances Direct, chances are you’ve seen their products!
Do humidifiers really work for damp?
In a word, yes. The demands of modern life mean that our homes are constantly being pumped full of moisture, thanks to the regular cycle of bathing, cooking, washing and cleaning – all of which use gallons of hot water, creating steam. Let that steam and moisture build up, and it will cause damp, which will stain your walls, and left unchecked, cause long-term damage.
A dehumidifier can be your best ally to tackle damp and condensation and improve the air your breathe by regulating moisture levels and extracting that potentially harmful moisture.
How does a dehumidifier work?
A dehumidifier draws air containing water in with a fan, then extracts that moisture, deposits it into a tank, and pumps out dry air. The desired humidity can be set via a rotary control and an auto shut-off setting turns the product off once it’s reached the optimum level.
Most models have an indicator light to notify you when the tank is full. A continuous drain option enables the dehumidifier to run continuously by attaching a hose to the drainage outlet.
Look out for more great bargains on a range of homeware, kitchenware and much more on Black Friday (27 November) on our website!