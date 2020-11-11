We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fight off unwanted moisture and damp patches with these great Black Friday Dehumidifier deals that can’t be beaten.

To steal a phrase from Game Of Thrones, “Winter is coming”. Homeowners don’t need a sword and shield for protection from our winter; many of us just need a dehumidifier.

The colder weather brings with it all sorts of allergens and bad bacteria which could end up affecting our home and our health. Chillier temperatures, frost and dew can cause dark spots, mould and damp stains across your windows, ledges and in the corners of your walls and ceilings. Not only this, but bacteria and allergens brought in from the cold can trigger people’s asthma and breathing difficulties.

But have no fear! A dehumidifier could be the perfect solution to fight of your winter worries. They reduce the risk of allergens being in your house, as well as keeping your walls and furniture fresh and dry all year long.

With Black Friday just around the corner, we reveal some of the best dehumidifier deals on the market.

Meaco MeacoDry Dehumidifier ABC Range 12L: was £179.99, now £159.99

This is Meaco’s quietest compressor dehumidifier, which produces just 35dB of sound, which is lower than the industry average of 40 to 50dB. Also included is two-year parts and labour warranty. View Deal



Auzkin Portable Mini Electric Dehumidifier:

was £59.99, now £42.99

If you have issues with damp in more than one room, but don’t want to break the budget, here’s your solution. This affordable dehumidifier is lightweight, carries 1000ml of water and is portable, so can defeat damp one room at a time, throughout the whole home. View Deal