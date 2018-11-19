Black Friday mattress deals offer huge savings

Do you normally try to avoid Black Friday? Think again if you’re in the market for a mattress. Black Friday is the ideal time to buy the big tickets items you really need, such as a new mattress.

A good mattress is always worth the money, as it can change your life! And snapping one up with a sizeable discount can take some of the sting out of spending.

Sleep easy at night knowing you’ve made a great saving with any one of these deals…

Best mattress deals for Black Friday 2018

Simba Black Friday mattress deals

This is the first year the bedding experts have hosted Black Friday deals! From 22 to 26 November 2018, Simba will be offering 20 per cent off all products. There’s no better time to cash in and make savings on the award-wining Simba Hybrid Mattress.

Make a substantial saving on the Double Simba Hybrid mattress was £599, now £479, Simba

Eve Black Friday mattress deals

Eve Sleep are offering customers the chance to select the deals they want. Sign up to the ‘Yellow Friday’ countdown page to secure an exclusive discount code to use on the day.

With previous codes offering up to 20 per cent off, we have great hopes for a good deal on Black Friday.

John Lewis Black Friday mattress deals

With so many exclusive designs John Lewis & Partners is a good place to head for deals on branded mattresses. During Black Friday promotions you can find big names such as Hypnos, Silentnight, Sealy and Stompa – all with up to 20 per cent.

Buy now: Exclusive Silentnight Sleep Genius 3000 Pocket Geltex Mattress, now £559.20, John Lewis & Partners

Emma Black Friday mattress deals

Despite being a relative new kid on the block, the Emma mattress is in on the Black Friday deals. The completely foam-based mattress, designed to meet the needs of a variety of sleep types, strives to offer the ultimate in comfort.

For Black Friday customers simply use the code BLACK30 to secure 30 per cent off. Black Friday Sale at Emma runs from now until 29th November.

Save £194.50 on a Double Mattress, now £454.30, Emma



Wayfair Black Friday mattress deals

The shopping emporium that is Wayfair has all manner of deals on offer for Black Friday. It’s been brought to our attention that the affordable Dormeo memory foam mattress is even more affordable with 16 per cent off.

Buy now: Aloe Vera Deluxe Memory Foam Mattress, was £231.99, now £193.99, Wayfair

If you’re thinking of investing in a new mattress, now is the time. The sales are only on until Monday 26th November so don’t take too long.