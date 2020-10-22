We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you are looking to give your bathroom an update, why not give blue a go? Blue tiles have become the most sought after tile colour according to Porcelain Superstore.

Tile specialists Porcelain Superstore have revealed that blues have overtaken grey as the most sought-after tile colour on Instagram. With #bluetiles tagged in 27,069 posts on Instagram, while #greytiles tagged only 25,409 times.

The trend for blue tiles follows the surge in popularity for blue paint that started with Pantone naming Classic Blue as its Colour of the Year 2020. Search for the colour has surged on Google, reaching a peak this month.

Buy now: Drops Persian Blue Ceramic Tiles, £89.10 per square metre , Porcelain Superstore

‘Homeowners are getting braver in their tile choices,’ explains Abbas Youssefi, director of Porcelain Superstore. ‘Gone are the days when whites and other pale shades were the sole choices when it came to tiles.’

‘We are seeing a solid increase in the number of sample requests we receive in bolder shades and our blue tiles are certainly receiving a lot of love right now.’

Here are a few ideas on how to incorporate the trend into your home.

Blue tile ideas

1.Add curves with drop tiles

You don’t need to stick with classic straight-edged tiles. When using blue, drop tiles are ideal for creating a design filled with curves and soft edges. The tiles will look like they are almost flowing across the wall.

2.Stack tiles for a modern look

A high-gloss tile in turquoise blue can be the lift a bathroom needs. Instead of laying the tiles like bricks, stack them for a more modern feel.

3. Cover the floor in patterned tiles

Adding blue doesn’t mean you have to stick to a block colour. Different shades of blue can create stunning patterned tile floors. When adding a patterned floor, keep the rest of the room simple to make the flooring the statement.

Will you be adding some blue to your home?