Grey reigns supreme as the most popular paint colour for decorating our homes in 2020. That’s no real surprise, who doesn’t love grey? From warm to cool, there’s a perfect shade of grey to suit all tastes.

Grey living rooms, grey bedrooms even grey kitchens – we can’t get enough of the sophisticate neutral shade.

New research by Sellhousefast reveals grey shades still receive the highest average monthly search volumes per brand. Looking at three leading paint brands – Dulux, Farrow and Bull, Little Greene.

Dulux’ Polished Pebble was the most searched for grey paint hue, receiving 9,900 monthly searches.

More than double the amount of searches for Farrow and Balls’ most commonly searched Cornforth White, which compares with 4,400 monthly searches.

Although, beige is making a comeback! The study discovered beige paint shades are on the rise. Proving the second most popular interior colours, with Dulux Egyptian Cotton racking up 4,400 searches last month on Google.

Blue is making a bold statement in modern homes. Revealed as the third most popular colour choice, being favoured by many interior influencers and designers.

The research reveals the most popular shade of blue is in fact Farrow and Balls’ Hague blue with 3,600 monthly searches. I personally have this exact shade in my living room and bathroom – huge fan…

Second most popular blue shade is Sapphire Salute by Dulux, receiving 3,600 monthly searches.

The experts at the leading property company were interested in revealing the most popular interior colours.

To do this, it used the search engine tool SEMrush to explore the most searched for interior colours found from three leading British paint brands, which we all know and love – Dulux, Farrow and Bull, Little Greene.

Which, if any, of the most searched for colours do you have decorating your home?