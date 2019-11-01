The November lull between Christmas and Halloween is a time of year that should be full of cosy nights in, with Strictly Come Dancing and bubble baths. Now you can combine the two with this ingenious B&M bathroom caddy.

Costing just £12.99, the B&M bathroom caddy will take your bathtime relaxation to a whole new level. Made from bamboo, not only it is gorgeous to look at, but it has a nook/groove for everything you could possibly need to relax in style.

B&M bathroom caddy

The B&M bathroom caddy is designed with two grooves in the middle to balance your iPhone and iPad on, keeping them safe from bubbles. During your bathtime peace, you can scour social media, or catch up on the latest episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

Buy in-store: Bamboo bath relaxation rack, £12.99, B&M

However, the relaxation doesn’t stop there. The bath tray includes a notch for your wine glass to slide in to, so it doesn’t topple over. There is also a groove perfect for standing a small bowl of your chosen treat on – be it chocolates or strawberry bonbons.

And for a little ambient lighting, there is a notch in the side for two tea-lights to sit safely.

It’s not just the team at Ideal Home who is planning to add this tray to our bathtime ritual. When a shot of the bamboo bath rack appeared on the brands Instagram it quickly clocked up over 9,000 likes and 1,260 comments.

‘I need one of these in my life,’ commented one fan.

‘Feel I need one of these now!’ wrote another eager shopper.

‘The wine glass holder – game changer!’ said one Instagrammer, and we couldn’t agree more.

The best part about this B&M bath rack is that when you have finished soaking in the bath. You can leave it out with an elegant candle display on, or tuck the slim tray out of sight until your next bathroom chill session.

The bathroom rack, like with all B&M products is only available to purchase in-store. The store code is 328917, so make sure you get your self down to B&M this weekend to pick up one of these bathroom game-changers.