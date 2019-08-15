This might just be our opinion, but a house really isn’t a home without a couple of candles and diffusers. Sadly, luxury scented candles can often cost more than a weekly food shop, so when we came across the new Sainbury’s scented candles range we were over the moon.

With prices for Sainbury’s scented candles starting at £8 for a candle this is a luxury scented candle that wouldn’t break the bank. There is also the bonus that we can add it to our basket as we do our weekly food shop!

Sainsbury’s Home has launched the home fragrance range after the success of its Everyday Luxury Collection. The candles are dedicated to wellbeing using three bespoke scents designed to relax or give you a little pep in your step.

New Sainsbury’s scented candles

The candles are handmade in the UK with soy wax and essential oils. The three scents are labelled calming, restorative and energising and available in a range of candles, room sprays and diffusers.

The calming collection is perfect for scenting your night-time ritual. The scent is a blend of soothing lavender, cotton flower and lemon undertones, perfect for relaxing in your bedroom and getting ready to drift off.

The restorative scent is intended to revitalise with warming geranium, fresh orange and eucalyptus. This is a candle we’ll be burning in the bathroom during a DIY spa session on a Sunday to get us ready for the upcoming week.

Coming soon: Large Calming Candle, £16, Sainsbury’s Home

The final scent is called energising and is intended to wake up the body and mind. It is a mix of floral scents of rose and neroli, with citrus aromas and bergamot. We’d proudly scatter a few of these diffusers around the kitchen and living room and burn the candle when we need an extra scented boost.

These little fragrance powerhouses are encased in gorgeous luxury packaging. We almost mistook the clouded glass, silver embossed foil detail and pine coloured diffuser sticks, for something we’d find in The White Company.

Coming soon: Energising diffuser, £15; Mini Candle set, £12, both Sainsbury’s Home

Video Of The Week

The range also includes hand creams so you can carry the scent and aromatherapy boost in your bag as you’re out and about.

The wellbeing collection launches in-store next Sunday on the 25th August, just in time for a Bank Holiday Monday treat.

Coming soon: Restorative Candle, £8; Restorative Hand cream, £5, both Sainsbury’s Home

Which scent will you go for?