Stay warm and toasty with this ultra-snug winter bedding

With temperatures plummeting, there’s no better time to buy a teddy fleece duvet set – imagine the cosy factor! B&M are on hand to rescue us from these cold winter nights with this latest teddy fleece collection by Silentnight.

The range is brand new in, following in the footsteps of the best-selling super-soft jersey bedding.

Available in a range of pleasing shades, with prices starting from just £12.99, this seasonal bedding is sure to fly off the shelves.

New teddy fleece bedding at B&M

With the teddy bear coat being the best-selling coat of the season, it was only a matter of time before this trendy texture took over our homes. This irresistible tactile fabric is now available as bedding sets at B&M. To make them even more fashionable the sets are available in on-trend shades of grey, mustard and blush pink.

Buy now: Silentnight Teddy Fleece double Duvet Set in Ochre, £19.99, B&M

Designed by Silentnight, the experts in bedding, the luxurious sets are perfect for lounging and sleeping in complete comfort during cold winter nights.

The super soft touch provides the ultimate cosy comfort, just like snuggling up with an actual teddy bear.

Buy now: Silentnight Teddy Fleece Double Duvet Set in Blush, £19.99, B&M

The Ochre shade will add a touch of rich colour to any bedroom scheme, adding a further sense of warmth. In addition to the duvet sets the range also offers a sheet set – which also comes complete with two matching pillow cases. B&M bargain prices mean you can dress a double bed entirely in teddy bear fleece for just £32.98

Buy now: Silentnight Teddy Fleece Double Sheet Set, £12.99, B&M

And if the fleece bedding isn’t enough the discount retailer has a full range of fleecy products including; mattress protectors, duvets and even fleece pillows! What could be warmer than a bed entirely dressed in fleece?

Warning: cuddling up to this winter bedding might have you yearning to hibernate until spring.

The only issue of course is how much harder it’ll be, getting out of bed on cold morning when tucked up like a teddy bear? But it’s a risk we’re willing to take, just to stay warm.