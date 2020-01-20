Soup season is officially upon us. Whether as part of a healthy eating plan or just a desire for warming foods, soup is well and truly on the menu this season. And what could be better for enjoying this hearty winter dish than finding the perfect generous soup bowl for serving.

B&M shoppers are currently hankering after the new ‘cosy’ soup bowls. The generous design features handles, ideal for cupping and keeping hands warm while you tuck in.

The attractive stoneware bowls are really speaking to shoppers – with the word cosy embossed on the outside.

The discount store say, ‘We’ve fallen in love with these cute soup bowls💕! They’re only £1.50 and perfect when you fancy something hot, especially in this chilly weather! Warm yourself up for less 😍!’.

‘These bowls are so lush 😍’.

One delighter shopper writes, ‘Got mine yesterday! Love them 😍’.

Another says, ‘I have these.. love them for my homemade soups 😊.’ With one satisfied shopper writing, ‘Bought these at the weekend, Absolute bargain. 👍🏻’.

Tagging three friends, one exclaims, ‘I love these, need to get some and bring them over 🙏🏼.’

One shopper paints a picture of how they fit into the home, ‘I bought 4 grey ones last week to go with my new grey kitchen……use them for my homemade soups….. they are lovely and great value for money 😁’.

The stunning lifestyle photography is the result of one happy shopper sharing the soup bowls with her 6,900 followers on Instagram. The grey bowls are the ideal serving solution in her all-grey house. Pst. if you love grey interiors, it’s well worth a browse around that Instagram account.

The cosy soup bowls are also available in a pink design, as one says, ‘Loved these in pink but sold out very quickly.’ That’s the only real problem with shopping at B&M, the bargains sell out too fast.

There’s no greater winter lunch solution than a delicious, warming soup. Finding the perfect serving bowl is the icing on the top!

Will you be cooking up a plan to get down to B&M ASAP to snap up these bowls.