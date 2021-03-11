We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you missed out on the Aldi hanging egg chair, or can’t quite bring yourself to shell out over a £100 on a new piece of outdoor furniture we have just the thing for you. The new B&M swing chairs are the perfect garden update on a budget.

B&M’s swing chair is priced at just £30, yes you heard that right, a hanging chair for £30! The discount store has long been one of our favourite places to track down budget homeware, but this is one of our favourite bargains to date.

Now that garden gatherings are due to be back in our diaries at the end of March our thoughts have naturally turned to sprucing up our gardens. This gorgeous boho chair is the perfect addition to any garden seating ideas for your outdoor living room.

B&M swing chairs

The swing chairs are available in two colours – the Vancouver black swinging chair and Dakota grey chair. The chair is made out of woven rope to create a pretty boho hanging chair, decked out in tassels, that can be hung from a tree or even the ceiling.

A similar version could set you back between £60 to £100 at other high street stores. You will want to snap this chair up while you still can as we predict it will be a sellout.

While the chair is designed for outdoor use, it is perfect for making a statement indoors. Last year Loose Women star Stacey Soloman shared on Instagram how she had transformed her living room with a rope chair in front of the fire.

Alternatively, the rope chair is perfect if you are looking for teenage girls bedroom ideas for your daughter. Netflix fans will have spotted an almost identical rope chair in Netflix’s latest show Ginny and Georgia, shown in Ginny’s best friend, Maxine’s room.

Buy in-store: Vancouver black swinging chair, £30, B&M

The only downside with the B&M swing chair is that they’re not available online. You will have to venture in-store to pick one up. Although many shops were required to close during the lockdown, as an essential shop, B&M is one of the few to remain open.

If you are hoping to get your hands on one you can check if your local store has one in stock via the product code 366698.

Will you be making a trip to your local B&M to pick up one of these beauties?