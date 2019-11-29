Grab this half-price Yankee Candle advent calendar in the Boots Black Friday sale, NOW £12.50

Advent is so close we can almost taste the chocolate but there are plenty of other calendars to choose from this year, too. Boots has just announced half price discounts on selected advent calendars, for Black Friday.

Brands in the promotion include Yankee Candle, Morris & Co, Cath Kidston, Pukka, Love Honey and more.

But we’ve picked out some of our favourites so you can snap them up before 1 December.

The first is the Yankee Candle calendar, which was £24.99 but has now been reduced to £12.49 – thanks to Black Friday. That’s a saving of £12.50.

Buy now: Yankee Candle advent calendar, Boots, £12.49

Every door has a different scented tea light behind it, with a Votive Candle on 24 December. Each tea light has six hours worth of fragrance and the larger candle has 15.

A selection of seasonal scents make up the calendar including Christmas Magic, Cinnamon Stick, Christmas Cookie, Crackling Wood Fire, Snowflake Cookie, Icy Blue Spruce, Winter Wonder and The Perfect Tree.

There’s nothing quite like a Christmassy scent filling the house during the festive period, after all.

Another great bargain to be aware of is the Cath Kidston beauty calendar – which is packed full of skincare treats. It’s been reduced from £40 to £20.

Buy now: Cath Kidston advent calendar, Boots, £20

It features hand creams, cuticle creams, body lotions, cleansing body scrubs, scented soaps, bath fizzers and lip balms.

There’s also a Harry Potter beauty advent calendar – with a selection of magical products. It was £35 but is now £17.50.

Buy now: Harry Potter advent calendar, £17.50, Boots

Many have the treats inside come in four different varieties – to represent the four different Hogwarts houses. These include nail polishes, colour changing lipsticks, hand creams and bath fizzers, alongside some other goodies.

The calendar also features an extra special treat – a copy of the movie Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone on digital download.

Of course, there are reductions on different calendars too, so if you’re looking to buy one for yourself or a loved one – be sure to check them out. While a number of them have currently sold out online, it might be worth popping down to your local branch to see if they have your favourite in store.