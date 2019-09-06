Bourne Eau House is a beautifully historic property residing in a rural setting in Bourne, Lincolnshire. Despite it’s heritage feel the seven-bedroom family home is a haven of contemporary grey interiors inside.

The Grade-II listed house has been well maintained and restored over the years to a high standard throughout. The current owners have remodelled many parts of the house, while being respectful to its history by keeping many of the historic features.

Do you love grey interiors? 23 grey living room ideas for gorgeous and elegant spaces

Take a look around and feel inspired…

Bourne Eau House exterior

Bourne Eau House is thought to have originally been built on the C12th foundations of the Augustinian Abbey Hospice.

A statement porch was added in approximately 1832, along with a wrought iron bridge which spans the side of the house.

Kitchen

A classic farmhouse style kitchen gets a modern makeover by way of contemporary marble worktops and sleek grey cabinetry.

Living room

The grey scheme continues into the main living room, with a darker greyscale painted on the walls. Accent grey cushions line the sofas to break up the warmer tones of the leather sofas. Grey painted furniture and a statement rug add a further shades of grey.

Bedrooms

This master bedroom is a dreamy vintage-style mix of interiors, that work beautifully against the grey feature wall.

Garden

Video Of The Week

The house is set within almost half an acre of gardens, with the parish church as a backdrop.

The house sits alongside the river River Eau.

This delightful family home is currently on the market with agents Savills, with an asking price of £1,150,000.

Are you a fan of an all grey colour scheme?