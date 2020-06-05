We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re still sad about missing out on the Aldi egg chair selling out in two hours last Sunday, this B&Q egg chair will make you forget all about it.

We never thought a piece of B&Q furniture would take our breath away. But the latest addition to the Apolima collection has done just that.

B&Q egg chair

The egg chair is possibly one of the chicest outdoor reading nooks we’ve seen this summer. The sweeping frame is made out of the material of the moment, rattan… well, a synthetic version of it. This has been paired with giant dark grey cushions.

Because the rattan is synthetic, making it easy to maintain in the British weather. However, we would recommend removing the cushions and covering the chair up in the event of a downpour.

Reviews on the website have praised the chair for its size and durability. One reviewer wrote: ‘I bought the last one on display and don’t regret it. It’s bigger than most so you can fit two people, and you can properly lie back. It comes apart for transportation easily, and the cushions look way more expensive!’

Buy now: Apolima Brown Metal Egg Chair, £368, B&Q

The statement piece of garden furniture has already become an Instagram sensation.

When a photo of the chair was posted on B&Q’s website it quickly clocked up 2,130 and 82 comments from shoppers keen to get their hands on it.

‘I love this egg chair. Been eyeing it up for a white,’ wrote one fan.

‘Omg it’s lush xxx 😍😍😍😍,’ commented another.

‘Wow, this chair is unreal! Looks so much nicer and bigger than the egg chairs.’

One fan also pointed out that the chair would look incredible as a statement piece inside: ‘This is fab! Love it for indoor too 😍’

Paired with a few textured cushions and some cosy knit blankets, this chair makes a gorgeous reading corner inside.

Video Of The Week

See how this almost identical version from Target in the US has been styled for the indoors.

The B&Q egg chair is priced at £368, so it’s a little more ‘egg-pensive’ than the Aldi version. But you’ll be able to squeeze more people in and it’s available to buy online for home delivery.

Are you tempted?