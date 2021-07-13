Do you own Britain’s best holiday home? If so you could win £10,000

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Do you think you have Britain’s best holiday let? If so, you could be in with a chance of winning £10,000. Yes, you read that right… £10,000!

It’s all thanks to rental agency Sykes Holiday Cottages, who are calling on property owners to come forward this summer and showcase their holiday homes – whether it be a quaint cottage, luxurious apartment or quirky glamping retreat. We can’t wait to see, and maybe even stay at the winners and scoop up some new guest bedroom ideas.

‘More and more travellers are opting for staycations over holidays on the continent, particularly while foreign travel remains so uncertain,’ says Graham Donoghue, CEO at Sykes Holiday Cottages. ‘We’ve seen a real boost in holiday homeowners coming to us as a result – who knows, we may see them on the awards shortlist!’

With holiday lets in mind, we thought we’d show you three that we wouldn’t mind staying in…

Our favourite Sykes holiday lets

Ynys Castell

Set on its very own island off Anglesey, Ynys Castell is a stunning seven-bedroom house that is accessed via a tidal causeway. With 360-degree views of the Menai Strait and a backdrop of the Snowdonia mountains, you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to scenery.

With three sitting rooms and a dining area that seats 12, there’s plenty of space for everyone and this characterful property looks beautifully cosy. Fancy seeing more? View Ynys Castell here.

Pennsylvania Castle

If you want to live like royalty then why not book a stay at this enchanting castle? Nestled on the Isle of Portland in Dorset and set within its own private grounds, Pennsylvania Castle boasts stunning sea views and a whopping nine bedrooms.

Enter through private gates, down to the impressive 200-year-old façade, where you’ll find beautiful patio areas on which to enjoy alfresco drinks or dinner, perfect for a spot of garden ideas inspiration. Inside, you’ll find a conservatory, drawing room, study, library with piano and even an indoor heated swimming pool and games room.

Each of the bedrooms has its own individual personality and signature – no two rooms are the same and there’s even one in the castle turret! Find out more about Pennsylvania Castle here.

Daisy Decker

If you’re looking for a more quirky stay, then this is the one for you. Parked up at Hollym Holiday Park in the Vale of York & Yorkshire Wolds, Daisy Decker is a double-decker bus that’s been converted into a fun holiday let with countryside views, original bus features and space for five people.

Kids will love climbing up the winding staircase to their bedroom and it’s close to the coast too, with lots of nearby spots for day trips. Would you like stay on Daisy Decker? If so, check it out here.

As well as Britain’s Best Holiday Let, other categories include Best Renovation, Best Quirky Holiday Let, Best Sustainable Holiday Let, Best Interior Design and Best Property With a View. The competition will be judged by Sykes’ Graham Donoghue, alongside Carol Lewis from The Times and The Holiday Let Success podcaster Elaine Watt.

If you want to enter, you can do so online here by sharing a short summary of why you deserve to win – you’ve got until 13 September.