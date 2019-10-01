Second-hand furniture finds are great all round. First there’s the feel-good factor of extending the life of pre-loved pieces. Secondly there’s the sense of fulfilment which comes with bagging an absolute bargain!

When the British Heart Foundation sent us this bedroom makeover, we could hardly believe it was achieved on such a low budget.

The stylish bedroom transformation has been pulled together entirely with charity shop finds.

‘This shows the amazing potential of shopping pre-loved for the home.’ says Allison Swaine-Hughes, Retail Director at the British Heart Foundation.

‘You can find items that are both great value and good quality, as well as unique pieces that you wouldn’t get anywhere else.’

Bedroom before

The mismatched bedroom has been given a stylish and sustainable makeover. Every piece purchased was donated to British Heart Foundation shops.

Helping with the makeover was sustainable interior designer Lynne Lambourne. In addition to the pieces she found she upcycled some existing furniture with a simple lick of chalk paint, giving them a brand new look.

Bedroom after

Look how different that chest of drawers of looks after a splash of paint!

‘Giving this home an entire charity shop makeover was a fantastic challenge,’ says Lynne. ‘The shops are like treasure troves where you can find really individual pieces that will give a home its own personal style.’

‘Plus adding a lick of paint will instantly makes them unique! Giving furniture a new lease of life is so important – not only in saving good quality items from landfill, but also helping fund much-needed research.’

From contemporary pieces to vintage treasures, there’s a wealth of furniture to discover when you go second-hand furniture shopping. The British Heart Foundation sells wardrobes from £60, sideboards from £35 and sofas from £120 – all waiting to be given a new lease of life.

‘Shopping with the BHF helps prevent items going to landfill, as well as support our vital research,’ explains says Allison. ‘This October, why not do something special for your home, the environment and the millions of people living with conditions like heart disease, stroke and vascular dementia in the UK.’

The transformation was undertaken by the charity as part of its Reuse Revolution campaign. Launching this October, the BHF hopes the campaign will raise awareness of the possibilities of shopping second hand. Not just fashion but for homes, too.

By joining the Reuse Revolution now you can help the BHF save more items from landfill and help save lives.

To scope out such treasures for yourself visit one of the 190 home stores nationwide.