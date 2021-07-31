DIY-fan uses a clever hack to recreate luxury brass shelves for just £15

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Metallic finishes are a great way to add a touch of glamour to any bedroom ideas. However, Metallic shelves often come with a hefty price tag for such a small feature, but this clever budget luxury brass shelves hack gets the same look for £15.

Interior influencers Reece and Paul, recently shared this clever tip with their Instagram following. Renovating their beautiful Edwardian home in London, the pair have created a luxurious look on a modest budget and the brass shelves that they’ve added in their bedroom are just one of many clever DIY and decorating hacks.

Shelves like these would normally cost well over £100, but keen to cut costs, Reece and Paul created a DIY version themselves.

Brass shelf hack

Firstly, the pair purchased beautiful, brushed brass sheets from online metal supplier Metals4U, in a ‘Satin Polish’ finish for just £15. Once they’d popped some wood shelves into the alcove, they then used an electric saw to cut the sheets to their preferred size (making sure to wear protective gloves and eyewear).

Then you can simply use Gorilla glue or similar to attach the brass sheets into place on the wood.

Set into an alcove in their bedroom, we think you’ll agree they look pretty smart and are not only eye-catching, but add a bit of luxe to the scheme. The perfect bedroom storage idea if we do say so ourselves.

‘We love the whole set-up of this room with our new shelves,’ says Reece. ‘Now it’s all tidy and we can carry on with the ever-continuing development of the design.’

The pair were so happy with their new shelves, they’ve even gone on to build more of them around the rest of their home, this time using the ‘Bright Polished’ brass sheets.

‘This interior hack shows just how much you can save if you know how to be savvy with materials,’ says Paul McFadyen, managing director at Metals4U. ‘We’ve seen an increase in metal sheets used for home interiors over the years as people have begun to share more of their renovation experiences across social media and DIY hacks across TikTok.’

Keen to try it yourself? Choose from brass for a golden hue, aluminium for more of a silver shine, or even slate or copper.

Just make sure you use the right metal polish to keep them looking their best over time.