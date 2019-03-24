With the glorious spring weather tempting out into outside for the first time, we’ve been on the hunt for a property with an extra-special garden. And we think we may have found it in the form of a grand double-fronted home in Berkshire.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Let’s take a look around…

Exterior

Even the striking exterior of Castlemead House gives nearby Windsor Castle a run for its money in the grandeur stakes.

Hallway

Through the arched front door is this smart entrance hall that’s wide enough to accommodate a Gustavian-style bench. We imagine that comes in handy for pulling off wellies after Sunday strolls in Windsor Great Park. We’re big fans of that parquet floor, too.

Sitting room

This is one of three reception rooms – there’s also a drawing room and study-cum-family room. All three boast period features like coving and feature fireplaces, but we particularly love the setting room’s relaxed feel. Who wouldn’t want to curl up on those plump sofas, hot chocolate in hand?

Rustic features like the rattan basket and carved wooden mirrors make this huge space seem almost cosy.

Kitchen

The agent describes this as ‘the heart of this impressive home’. When the sunshine isn’t warming it up, there’s underfloor heating to fall back on.

Orangery dining room

You couldn’t find a more perfect spot for entertaining, with guests able to spill out into the garden through the orangery’s double doors. Bent-wood seating and a chunky table keep the mood relaxed, with metallic bauble lights adding a little glam to proceedings.

Terrace

There’s even more entertaining space outside. We can just imagine enjoying a coffee and pastries in this sunny spot, while taking in the pretty garden.

Garden

‘To the rear of the property a private oasis has been created,’ says the agent. ‘A formal garden comprising of clipped box hedging interspersed with vibrant seasonal planting adjoins the terrace. To the rear the lawn is edged with trees and well stocked borders.’

You might also spot a practice potting shed hidden behind the shrubs.

Bedroom

Back inside and upstairs, you’ll find five bedrooms and two bathrooms. This is the master, which leads straight to a jack-and-jill bathroom and enjoys the best of the views over the garden.

Bathroom

Video Of The Week

The centrepiece of the jack-and-jill bathroom is an indulgent roll-top tub. Polka-dot window film offers privacy and those neutral tones, wood flooring and plentiful plants evoke calm and tranquility.

Castlemead House in Windsor is on the market for £2,150,000 with Savills.

We think it’s perfect for a budding gardener – but even if you’re not, you could always hire one to do the weeding once in a while!