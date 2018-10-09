It's minutes from Windsor Castle, where Princess Eugenie is getting married on Friday

If you love a good Royal wedding, this might be the perfect property for you. The four-bed, three-bath house is located on the Kings Road, Windsor. It sits opposite The Long Walk – the famous tree-lined avenue that runs through Windsor Park and up to the iconic castle.

The agent describes it as ‘a beautiful Grade II listed property, which forms part of Adelaide Terrace and is set in one of Windsor most prestigious locations.’

Find your palace: Explore this unique house built to look like a castle

‘The house has been elegantly decorated and styled throughout to an extremely high standard. This has created a lovely character home with modern conveniences, ideally suited to both formal entertaining and family life.’

Let’s take a look around – after you!

Exterior

As first impressions go, this sandstone facade is hard to beat. As you can see the house is spread over three floors, and there’s a separate garage at the bottom of the back garden.

Front garden

A low brick wall and wrought-iron gates separate the landscaped front garden from the main road and park beyond. The bunting is already out in readiness for Friday’s festivities.

Living room

The first room you come to as you pass through the entrance hall is this stunning sitting room. A mix of Scandi-style seating, modern metal-framed tables and a grey and blue palette contribute to its fresh, bright feel.

Statement lighting adds glamour, while a log burner and faux fur and knitted throws introduce a touch of cosiness.

Open-plan kitchen

The kitchen is part of a large open-plan room and has been designed with maximum efficiency. the integrated Neff appliances include a wine cooler, handily located at the end of the peninsula.

Hidden behind the oven is the entrance to a utility room and cloakroom

This dining-cum-family room with direct access to the garden is ideal for entertaining. There’s plenty of space for gatecrashers on the banquette outside!

Master bedroom

Located on the first floor, the master suite enjoys the best views over Windsor Great Park. If you’re lucky, you might spot deer grazing nearby.

Bathroom

Here’s one of the three immaculate bathrooms.

Guest bedroom

Two of the bedrooms overlook the back garden. We love the pops of yellow in this otherwise muted scheme.

Garden

On the market for £1.45million with Savills, there’s no denying that this is a very special home.

If we were offered this place ‘to have and to hold’, we’d definitely say ‘I do’.