THIS is the cheapest place to buy a new kitchen that’s value for money

And it may be about to get even cheaper...

Have you already decided your kitchen isn’t up to another Christmas? Then we have good news for anyone hoping to save on an upgrade in the New Year.

Independent comparison website Kitchen Compare has just released its annual analysis of the DIY kitchen market. And we can reveal that B&Q is officially the Lowest Priced National DIY Retailer of Kitchens 2018. Not only is it the cheapest place to buy a new kitchen – the furniture you’ll be getting is value for money, too.

Buy now: Marletti Anthracite Gloss kitchen, from £1,072 for an eight-unit galley kitchen, B&Q

Kitchen Compare has been tracking and comparing the prices, quality, installation services and finance deals on like-for-like kitchens across all the major British retailers throughout the year. And based on its findings, you’ll get a better deal at B&Q than you would at rivals Ikea, Homebase and Magnet.

Other brands taken into account include big names like John Lewis & Partners, Wren and Wickes. Yet B&Q still comes out on top.

Kitchen Compare looks at a mix of contemporary, Shaker and traditional kitchens, and examines prices for galley, L-shaped and U-shaped layouts. In total, it’s monitoring more than 160 kitchens, and identifying the best buys over all styles.

Buy now: IT Chilton Gloss White Style, from £902 for an eight-unit galley kitchen, B&Q

‘We track the individual component prices of comparable kitchen styles for all the UK’s major kitchen retailers every single day,’ explains Steve Collinge, Managing Director at Kitchen Compare. ‘This gives us the most robust possible data and allows us to say with certainty that B&Q are consistently outperforming its competitors to offer the lowest priced kitchens.’

‘Our mission is to help people create good homes and to do that we need to make home improvement projects affordable all year round,’ Mandy Winser, Category Director for Kitchens at B&Q. This is especially important when it comes to kitchens, as they are at the heart of the home.’

And the reason why it might about to become even cheaper? Well, as we all know, Boxing Day often sees big reductions on kitchens. So fingers crossed B&Q offer some even bigger bargains as we head into January.